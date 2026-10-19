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Seated In Raj Bhavan To Evade Legal Action In Ankita Bhandari Case: Congress On Dushyant Gautam

Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand's AICC general secretary in-charge ( ANI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: With Dushyant Kumar Gautam sworn in as the governor of Sikkim on Monday, the Congress attacked the ruling BJP at the Centre and alleged that he has been seated in the Raj Bhavan so that no legal action can be taken against him in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Bhandari's parents and the Congress have been staging protests against Gautam's appointment as the Sikkim governor. Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, was murdered on September 18, 2022.

Her body was found in the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya, and two of his accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment. The high-profile murder case had triggered widespread protests across Uttarakhand. The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Bhandari's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle, with Gautam's name being raised in connection with the allegations. Speaking with reporters, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja said a person whose name is linked to a massive scandal is being appointed in the Raj Bhavan of Sikkim. "Every citizen in Uttarakhand feels that there is no justice in the state. The Ankita Bhandari case shook the entire country, but she has not gotten justice to this day. Audio clips of people associated with the BJP surfaced in connection with the case and the name of a VIP also came up," Selja said.