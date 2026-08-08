ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Seasonal Relief, No Permanent Solution’: Delhi’s ‘Clean Air Days’ Rise, But Experts Strike A Note Of Caution

A staff member wearing a raincoat walks amid heavy rain at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on August 7, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi's rising number of "clean air days" this year may offer some relief, but environmental experts have warned that the improvement should not be mistaken for a fundamental or permanent improvement in the capital’s air quality.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) parameters, days with an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 100, classified as “Good” (0-50) or “Satisfactory” (51-100), are considered clean-air days. Delhi recorded 137 such days between January 1 and August 4 this year, compared with 130 during the corresponding period last year.

However, experts point out that the Indian AQI framework is considerably more lenient than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) health-based guidelines. India's annual PM2.5 standard is 40 µg/m³ while the WHO guideline is just 5 µg/m³.

Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said, "An AQI of 50–100 may look satisfactory on paper, but the health story is very different. India’s annual PM2.5 standard is 40 µg/m³, compared with the WHO guideline of just 5 µg/m³, an 8-fold gap."

He said the monsoon was currently providing a natural “air-cleaning service”, with rainfall removing particles from the atmosphere and stronger winds dispersing pollutants.

"But this is seasonal relief, not a permanent solution," Husain said, warning that stubble burning, festive emissions, weaker winds and temperature inversions could create a pollution trap close to the ground as winter approaches.

"The real metric of success should, therefore, shift from ‘AQI below 100’ to sustained exposure near the WHO PM2.5 guideline of 5 µg/m³. Clean air is not an AQI category. It is a public-health outcome,” he said.

Prof S N Mishra, climate change expert and visiting professor at TERI University, also attributed much of the recent improvement to favourable weather conditions.

“An AQI of 50–100 may be considered satisfactory, but in Delhi the real concern is that such levels are an aberration rather than the norm. The recent improvement is largely driven by the Monsoon, heavy rainfall has washed out pollutants while stronger winds have dispersed them," Mishra said.

He cautioned that the improvement "does not indicate a fundamental improvement in the city’s air quality" and said post-monsoon and winter conditions could bring a sharp deterioration as weak winds and stable atmospheric conditions trap pollutants near the surface.

“Stubble burning and increased festive emissions can aggravate the situation, potentially pushing AQI into ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ levels,” he said.

Mishra said the long-term solution was to continuously reduce pollution at source through a faster transition to electric vehicles, effective control of road and construction dust, cleaner waste management and sustained emission-reduction strategies.

B S Vohra, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said India’s “satisfactory” AQI category should not be confused with safe air.

“Its permissible limits are far higher than the WHO’s health-based guidelines while the cut-offs and averaging periods used in AQI calculations may also understate the risks of prolonged exposure,” Vohra said. “We need to move from a regulatory-centric approach to a health-centric air-quality assessment. Temporary improvement during the monsoon is meteorological relief, not a solution to Delhi’s air pollution problem.”

Environmentalist Manu Singh said the clearer skies during the monsoon could create a misleading sense that Delhi’s pollution crisis had been resolved.