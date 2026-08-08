‘Seasonal Relief, No Permanent Solution’: Delhi’s ‘Clean Air Days’ Rise, But Experts Strike A Note Of Caution
Delhi recorded 137 such days between January 1 and August 4 this year, compared with 130 during the corresponding period last year, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's rising number of "clean air days" this year may offer some relief, but environmental experts have warned that the improvement should not be mistaken for a fundamental or permanent improvement in the capital’s air quality.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) parameters, days with an Air Quality Index (AQI) below 100, classified as “Good” (0-50) or “Satisfactory” (51-100), are considered clean-air days. Delhi recorded 137 such days between January 1 and August 4 this year, compared with 130 during the corresponding period last year.
However, experts point out that the Indian AQI framework is considerably more lenient than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) health-based guidelines. India's annual PM2.5 standard is 40 µg/m³ while the WHO guideline is just 5 µg/m³.
Environmental scientist Hishmi Jamil Husain said, "An AQI of 50–100 may look satisfactory on paper, but the health story is very different. India’s annual PM2.5 standard is 40 µg/m³, compared with the WHO guideline of just 5 µg/m³, an 8-fold gap."
He said the monsoon was currently providing a natural “air-cleaning service”, with rainfall removing particles from the atmosphere and stronger winds dispersing pollutants.
"But this is seasonal relief, not a permanent solution," Husain said, warning that stubble burning, festive emissions, weaker winds and temperature inversions could create a pollution trap close to the ground as winter approaches.
"The real metric of success should, therefore, shift from ‘AQI below 100’ to sustained exposure near the WHO PM2.5 guideline of 5 µg/m³. Clean air is not an AQI category. It is a public-health outcome,” he said.
Prof S N Mishra, climate change expert and visiting professor at TERI University, also attributed much of the recent improvement to favourable weather conditions.
“An AQI of 50–100 may be considered satisfactory, but in Delhi the real concern is that such levels are an aberration rather than the norm. The recent improvement is largely driven by the Monsoon, heavy rainfall has washed out pollutants while stronger winds have dispersed them," Mishra said.
He cautioned that the improvement "does not indicate a fundamental improvement in the city’s air quality" and said post-monsoon and winter conditions could bring a sharp deterioration as weak winds and stable atmospheric conditions trap pollutants near the surface.
“Stubble burning and increased festive emissions can aggravate the situation, potentially pushing AQI into ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ levels,” he said.
Mishra said the long-term solution was to continuously reduce pollution at source through a faster transition to electric vehicles, effective control of road and construction dust, cleaner waste management and sustained emission-reduction strategies.
B S Vohra, a Delhi-based environmentalist, said India’s “satisfactory” AQI category should not be confused with safe air.
“Its permissible limits are far higher than the WHO’s health-based guidelines while the cut-offs and averaging periods used in AQI calculations may also understate the risks of prolonged exposure,” Vohra said. “We need to move from a regulatory-centric approach to a health-centric air-quality assessment. Temporary improvement during the monsoon is meteorological relief, not a solution to Delhi’s air pollution problem.”
Environmentalist Manu Singh said the clearer skies during the monsoon could create a misleading sense that Delhi’s pollution crisis had been resolved.
“There is something deeply deceptive about a pleasant monsoon morning. The air feels fresh, the horizon looks clearer, and we begin to believe that the pollution crisis has passed. But this is often nature giving us a temporary reprieve, not a permanent cure,” Singh said.
He said pollutants from transport, industry, biomass burning and waste burning would return once winds weaken, and winter conditions begin trapping them close to the ground.
"The contrast between Indian AQI classifications and WHO guideline values reminds us that air quality is not simply a question of whether the sky looks clear,” Singh said, adding that long-term exposure to even moderate particulate pollution could contribute to inflammation, reduced lung function, cardiovascular stress and increased vulnerability among sensitive populations.
"The goal should not be to remain within a label; it should be to reduce exposure as much as possible,” he said. “The monsoon is doing what policy has not yet fully achieved; it is cleaning the air for us. But seasons cannot become our environmental strategy.”
Environmentalist Diwan Singh said the country needed to align its air-quality targets more closely with WHO guidelines.
“The WHO guidelines are the healthy ones that we need to follow,” he said. He described the temporary relief from monsoon rain and winds as a “safety valve” and called for ambient air targets that are maintained throughout the year and adapted to seasonal conditions.
“What's happening right now is that our complacency during non-winter months leads to an increase in pollution activities that becomes hard to curb during winter months because of the economic impacts,” he said.
Diwan Singh also raised concerns over construction and road-making practices in Delhi, alleging that repeated raising of road levels above the plinth levels of houses forces residents to demolish and rebuild properties. He said such construction activity contributes significantly to Delhi’s pollution burden and pointed to residents of Mundka having approached the High Court over the alleged raising of street levels.
“Pollution is the creation of one’s own,” he said.
The health implications also remain a concern even when AQI is in the “satisfactory” range.
Dr Tarun Kumar, Associate Director of Interventional Cardiology at Medanta, said, "At AQI 50–100, most people can continue normal outdoor activities. If you have heart/lung disease or develop symptoms, consider reducing prolonged strenuous outdoor exercise, especially near busy roads."
"Moderate AQI does not mean zero risk, especially for vulnerable hearts and lungs. Lower pollution is always better," he said.
The 137 clean-air days also mask the sharp seasonal swings in Delhi’s pollution. While the January-August average looks better, the capital has historically faced its worst pollution episodes during the post-monsoon and winter period, when low wind speeds, temperature inversions, construction and traffic emissions, biomass burning and stubble burning combine to trap pollutants near the surface.
Experts, therefore, caution that the real test for Delhi’s air-quality gains will come after the monsoon, when the natural cleansing effect of rainfall weakens.
The challenge, they say, is not merely to increase the number of days when AQI stays below 100, but to bring down Delhi’s underlying pollution load throughout the year so that favourable weather is no longer required to keep the city’s air breathable.
Also Read: