Search Intensifies For 9 Fishermen Missing Off Andhra Coast; ICG Deployed
The Coast Guard has intensified searches for nine Chennai fishermen missing since Tuesday after their motorboat broke down off Andhra Pradesh, reports S Hussain.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intensified sea and aerial search operations for nine fishermen who went missing after their motorboat broke down off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid severe cyclonic weather, officials said.
The crew made their last wireless communication at 3:30 am on Tuesday (November 3), after which the Coast Guard launched a search operation to trace them.
The fishermen set out from the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on October 29 aboard a vessel owned by a local Selvazhagan. The crew included the boat’s driver, Surya, alongside fishermen Mohan, Aravind, Kuppan, and Murugan, among others.
Officials said the group left Chennai waters to fish off the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. When the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe cyclone warning on October 31, the crew took precautionary shelter by anchoring their vessel at the Nizampattinam fishing port.
“Once the cyclone made landfall and weather alerts cleared, the crew returned to the deep sea. However, the vessel suffered a sudden, major mechanical failure on November 3,” said an official of the Fisheries Department.
“At around 3:30 am, the fishermen in the broken motorboat informed the fishermen in another motorboat nearby about the breakdown of their boat through a wireless device,” he said, adding that communication was completely lost immediately after that final transmission.
Following the sudden disappearance, anxious families started gathering at the Kasimedu port and crowded the local police station and the Fisheries Department office, demanding immediate government intervention.
They also staged a protest at Royapuram on Wednesday, demanding swift action, following which senior police officers and fisheries officials pacified them by giving assurance.
“I spoke to my husband on my cell phone on Monday. He said that the sea was very windy. I told him to stop fishing and return to shore if the wind was too strong. After that, I have not been able to contact him,” said Parvathy, the wife of the boat driver, Surya.
“When I call him on my cell phone, it says it’s switched off. The entire family is suffering, not knowing where my husband is or what happened to him,” she said.
The boat’s owner, Selvazhagan, said that he had instructed the men to return to Chennai on the morning of November 1, but they chose to stay.
“They assured me they were safe. I last spoke to them on Monday at 7:00 pm. My vessel is well-equipped for emergencies. The boat has eight life jackets, five life buoys, and essential items including groceries for the safety of the fishermen,” he said, adding that he has independently deployed two private fishing boats to assist in the search.
The Fisheries Department confirmed it formally requested intervention from the Coast Guard as soon as the breakdown was reported.
“An urgent letter was immediately sent to the Coast Guard on behalf of the Department, stating the full details of the fishermen's disappearance and the malfunctioning motorboat, and requesting assistance in finding them,” the official said.
Meanwhile, rescue teams are searching for the missing men around the last known coordinates of the transmission using rescue boats and helicopters.
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