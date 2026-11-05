ETV Bharat / bharat

Search Intensifies For 9 Fishermen Missing Off Andhra Coast; ICG Deployed

Anxious families of missing fishermen gathered at the Kasimedu port in Chennai ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has intensified sea and aerial search operations for nine fishermen who went missing after their motorboat broke down off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid severe cyclonic weather, officials said.

The crew made their last wireless communication at 3:30 am on Tuesday (November 3), after which the Coast Guard launched a search operation to trace them.

The fishermen set out from the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on October 29 aboard a vessel owned by a local Selvazhagan. The crew included the boat’s driver, Surya, alongside fishermen Mohan, Aravind, Kuppan, and Murugan, among others.

Officials said the group left Chennai waters to fish off the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. When the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a severe cyclone warning on October 31, the crew took precautionary shelter by anchoring their vessel at the Nizampattinam fishing port.

“Once the cyclone made landfall and weather alerts cleared, the crew returned to the deep sea. However, the vessel suffered a sudden, major mechanical failure on November 3,” said an official of the Fisheries Department.

​“At around 3:30 am, the fishermen in the broken motorboat informed the fishermen in another motorboat nearby about the breakdown of their boat through a wireless device,” he said, adding that communication was completely lost immediately after that final transmission.

Following the sudden disappearance, anxious families started gathering at the Kasimedu port and crowded the local police station and the Fisheries Department office, demanding immediate government intervention.

They also staged a protest at Royapuram on Wednesday, demanding swift action, following which senior police officers and fisheries officials pacified them by giving assurance.