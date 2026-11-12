Kulgam CRPF Attack: Search To Track Down Terrorists Continues, Army Commander Reviews Security
Security has been beefed up while searches continue on the second day for terrorists involved in the CRPF Kulgam attack, reports Mir Ishfaq.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Anantnag: The search operation to nab the terrorists involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam that left three paramilitary force personnel injured continued on the second day on Thursday.
On Wednesday, terrorists attacked the CRPF post near Mir Bazar in the Akhran area, leaving three personnel from the 46 Battalion wounded. The incident occurred at around 2:15 pm in the Akhran area about 100 meters from the 46 Battalion camp.
The area is close to the national highway, which lies at a distance of four kilometers from the incident site.
Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CRPF, and the Army launched joint search operations across various locations in south Kashmir.
Security forces cordoned off the site of the incident and its surrounding areas, while security has been tightened in Kulgam and adjacent areas.
A wide operation to locate the attackers continued while the army top brass also reviewed the security arrangements.
Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 15th Corps, visited the site of the attack on Thursday. The army commander was given a detailed briefing by the senior officers about the attack and the ongoing operation to “locate the perpetrators.”
Meanwhile, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to visit the site to investigate the case.
Security forces have expanded the operations across various areas of south Kashmir besides Kulgam, the district where the attack took place.
According to official sources, preliminary investigation has revealed that one terrorist was involved in the firing upon the CRPF personnel and used an AK-47 rifle.
The terrorist approached the post on foot, emerged from a row of closed shops, and opened fire on the personnel from a distance of approximately 50 to 60 meters. Following the shooting, he fled from the spot on a motorcycle with the assistance of an accomplice.
The exact number of terrorists involved in the attack and their identities have, however, not been established as yet. Investigative agencies are also examining potential local links to the attack.
Sources said that the name of a local terrorist, Mohammad Latif Bhat, who has reportedly been missing since 2025, has surfaced during the investigation. He is suspected of having links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy organisation, The Resistance Front (TRF). The possibility of involvement by foreign terrorists has also not been ruled out.
On Wednesday, three CRPF personnel injured in the attack were identified as head constable Somveer Singh, constable Rakesh Das, and constable Santosh Chandro. Constable Chandro, who hails from West Bengal, sustained gunshot wounds to his abdomen and near the spine. He was initially shifted to the District Hospital in Anantnag, from where he was taken to the 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.
Constable Das, from Assam, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, while head constable Somveer, from Madhya Pradesh, was wounded after being shot in the arm.
The condition of both of them was reported to be stable after they were admitted to the Government Medical College, Anantnag, for treatment.
According to security officials, despite the sudden attack and even after sustaining gunshot wounds, the CRPF personnel returned fire and pursued the terrorists, “forcing them to retreat.”
Meanwhile, while condemning the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that befitting action will be taken against those involved in the attack.
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