ETV Bharat / bharat

Kulgam CRPF Attack: Search To Track Down Terrorists Continues, Army Commander Reviews Security

Anantnag: The search operation to nab the terrorists involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Kashmir’s Kulgam that left three paramilitary force personnel injured continued on the second day on Thursday.

On Wednesday, terrorists attacked the CRPF post near Mir Bazar in the Akhran area, leaving three personnel from the 46 Battalion wounded. The incident occurred at around 2:15 pm in the Akhran area about 100 meters from the 46 Battalion camp.

The area is close to the national highway, which lies at a distance of four kilometers from the incident site.

Following the attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the CRPF, and the Army launched joint search operations across various locations in south Kashmir.

Security forces cordoned off the site of the incident and its surrounding areas, while security has been tightened in Kulgam and adjacent areas.

A wide operation to locate the attackers continued while the army top brass also reviewed the security arrangements.

Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s 15th Corps, visited the site of the attack on Thursday. The army commander was given a detailed briefing by the senior officers about the attack and the ongoing operation to “locate the perpetrators.”

Meanwhile, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is set to visit the site to investigate the case.

Security forces have expanded the operations across various areas of south Kashmir besides Kulgam, the district where the attack took place.

According to official sources, preliminary investigation has revealed that one terrorist was involved in the firing upon the CRPF personnel and used an AK-47 rifle.