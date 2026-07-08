ETV Bharat / bharat

Search Continues For Five Missing Persons In Wayanad Landslide; Three Dead, Several Injured

Rescue operations are going on at Kalladi in Wayanad district in Keralam where a massive landslide reported yesterday ( ETV Bharat )

Wayanad: Search operations resumed today morning for the five individuals missing in the tragic landslide at Kalladi. The post-mortem procedures for the three deceased victims are complete, and Chief Minister V D Satheesan is scheduled to visit the disaster site later in the day.

The five missing individuals are employees of a contracting company. An intensive search, spearheaded by the Revenue Department and other authorities, is currently underway following extensive preparations completed last night. Earthmovers have completely cleared the soil and debris that had piled up on the bridge and the road.

Rescue operations are progressing rapidly with the deployment of additional vehicles and heavy machinery. For a more scientific approach, the disaster site has been divided into four distinct zones, with special officers assigned to oversee each area. Specially trained cadaver dogs are also being used to locate bodies trapped under the debris.

The bodies of the three deceased tunnel construction workers were shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital last night. Authorities have made arrangements to embalm the bodies and airlift them to their respective hometowns. The deceased have been identified as Chandrabhan Pal (37) from Madhya Pradesh, Bikash Kumar Singh (40) from Bihar, and Anmon Dodare (25) from Jharkhand.