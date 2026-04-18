ETV Bharat / bharat

Seafarers' Union Appeals DG Shipping To Ensure Safety Of Indian Seafarers Operating In Strait Of Hormuz

A cargo ship is pictured off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: Citing mounting security threats and deteriorating working conditions in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, the All India Seafarer Union (AISU) on Saturday appealed to the central government for immediate intervention to safeguard Indian seafarers operating in the increasingly volatile Strait of Hormuz.

In a letter addressed to the Directorate General of Shipping under the Government of India, All India Seafarer Union working president Abhijjet D Sangle said that the strategic waterway remains under restricted and controlled conditions, marked by heightened military presence, limited navigational freedom, and persistent risks to commercial vessels.

“Indian seafarers—who form a significant portion of the global maritime workforce—are particularly vulnerable as many are currently deployed on ships transiting or stationed in the Gulf region,” said Sangle.

While authorities have indicated that the Strait remains open, maritime movement continues to be tightly controlled, with heightened military presence, security clearances, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, he said.

“Reports of attacks on commercial vessels, the presence of sea mines, and restricted navigation corridors underline the persistent risks faced by seafarers transiting this region,” Sangle said.

According to Sangle, Indian seafarers who form a significant portion of the global maritime workforce, are directly exposed to these dangers.