Seafarers' Union Appeals DG Shipping To Ensure Safety Of Indian Seafarers Operating In Strait Of Hormuz
Reports of attacks on commercial vessels, the presence of sea mines, and restricted navigation corridors underline the persistent risks faced by seafarers transiting this region.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Citing mounting security threats and deteriorating working conditions in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, the All India Seafarer Union (AISU) on Saturday appealed to the central government for immediate intervention to safeguard Indian seafarers operating in the increasingly volatile Strait of Hormuz.
In a letter addressed to the Directorate General of Shipping under the Government of India, All India Seafarer Union working president Abhijjet D Sangle said that the strategic waterway remains under restricted and controlled conditions, marked by heightened military presence, limited navigational freedom, and persistent risks to commercial vessels.
“Indian seafarers—who form a significant portion of the global maritime workforce—are particularly vulnerable as many are currently deployed on ships transiting or stationed in the Gulf region,” said Sangle.
While authorities have indicated that the Strait remains open, maritime movement continues to be tightly controlled, with heightened military presence, security clearances, and ongoing geopolitical tensions, he said.
“Reports of attacks on commercial vessels, the presence of sea mines, and restricted navigation corridors underline the persistent risks faced by seafarers transiting this region,” Sangle said.
According to Sangle, Indian seafarers who form a significant portion of the global maritime workforce, are directly exposed to these dangers.
“Many vessels with Indian crew members remain delayed, rerouted, or anchored under uncertain conditions, raising serious concerns over their safety, mental well-being, and contractual rights,” he said.
The union stressed that frequent incidents involving commercial vessels, coupled with potential maritime hazards, have created an atmosphere of uncertainty and danger. It noted that many Indian crew members are enduring extended periods onboard under stressful and potentially life-threatening conditions.
The union has further called for enhanced diplomatic engagement by the Ministry of External Affairs with regional authorities to secure safe passage for Indian-flagged and Indian-crewed vessels. It recommended establishing contingency support mechanisms to respond swiftly in case of emergencies, including evacuation if required.
Highlighting welfare concerns, the union urged shipping companies to prioritise timely crew changes, provide mental health support, and avoid prolonged anchoring of vessels in high-risk zones.
It also proposed a comprehensive war-risk compensation framework, including allowances, insurance coverage, and compensation mechanisms for seafarers deployed in conflict-affected waters.
Additionally, AISU called for stricter monitoring and compliance measures to ensure that shipping companies adhere to international maritime safety standards and Indian regulations, with accountability for negligence.
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