ETV Bharat / bharat

'Seafarers Not Disposable': FSUI Alleges 'Shameful Negligence And Bureaucratic Cruelty' After Tamil Nadu Seafarer's Death Off Oman

Deceased Tamil Nadu seafarer Nishanth Uirthanathan ( X/@FSUIINDIA )

New Delhi: The Forward Seamen's Union of India(FSUI) has accused officials of “shameful negligence and bureaucratic cruelty” after the death of a Tamil Nadu seafarer off the Oman coast earlier this month. Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan, 35 died on June 11 onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port, Oman what the FSUI said, due to lack of medical support. The Indian Embassy in Oman said that Uirthanathan passed away “due to medical complications”. In the latest post on X on Sunday, the FSUI wrote, “Shameful negligence and bureaucratic cruelty exposed! Second Officer Nishanth Uirthanathan (35, Tamil Nadu) died onboard MT Celestial on 11 June at Duqm Port, Oman — abandoned by ship management and administrators who failed to provide timely medical evacuation despite desperate pleas”.