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Seafarer From Uttar Pradesh Succumbed To Head Injuries After Missile Attack On Ship Off Oman Coast: Sonowal

New Delhi: A seafarer from Uttar Pradesh succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on an Antigua and Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier off the coast of Oman, shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

The vessel, MV CAPE DAO, had 20 Indian seafarers on board, and all 19 surviving crew members have been safely evacuated by the Royal Navy of Oman and are currently ashore, Sonowal said, adding that directions have been issued to maritime authorities to coordinate closely with Omani authorities and the ship management company to ensure the immediate and safe repatriation of our surviving crew.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of young Indian seafarer, Wiper Suraj Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, who tragically succumbed to head injuries following a missile attack on M.V. CAPE DAO (Antigua & Barbuda-flagged bulk carrier) off the coast of Oman. The entire nation stands with his family in this hour of grief," the minister said in a post on X.