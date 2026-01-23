From Prayagraj To Haridwar, Crores Take Holy Dip On Basant Panchami
Devotees marked Basant Panchami with holy dips and prayers at the ongoing Prayagraj’s Magh Mela, the Saryu River in Ayodhya and Haridwar in Uttarakhand.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Prayagraj/Ayodhya/Haridwar: Basant Panchami was celebrated with deep religious fervour across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday, with massive crowds thronging river ghats and pilgrimage sites for the auspicious holy dip.
From the Prayagraj Sangam to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar and other religious towns, lakhs of devotees gathered to mark the festival, which symbolises the arrival of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.
Crores Take Holy Dip At Sangam During Magh Mela
At the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the Sangam turned into a sea of devotees from the early hours. Pilgrims began arriving late Thursday night, and by Friday noon, more than 2 crore devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Officials estimate that nearly three crore devotees will bathe at the Sangam by the end of the day.
According to the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the Magh Mela spans 800 hectares across seven sectors, with 24 bathing ghats, over 25,000 toilets, and a large sanitation workforce deployed. More than 10,000 police personnel, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Special Task Force (STF), and paramilitary forces, have been stationed for crowd management.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras, drones and an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) control room are being used to monitor crowds and ensure safety.
Elaborate Traffic, Parking And Security Arrangements
To manage the massive influx, the entire mela area has been declared a no-vehicle zone. Traffic diversions were implemented from midnight, and vehicles are being parked at designated locations on the city’s outskirts.
Forty-two temporary parking zones with a capacity of over 1 lakh vehicles have been created. Pontoon bridges have been earmarked separately for entry and exit, while the new Yamuna bridge remained closed to regulate crowd movement.
Celebrations In Ayodhya, Haridwar and Other Cities
In Ayodhya, devotees took a holy dip in the Saryu River, followed by prayers and visits to the temple. The Ram temple witnessed special decorations and rituals, while Hanuman Garhi saw the festive use of abir and gulal.
In Haridwar, thousands gathered at Har Ki Pauri, where faith was at its peak from early morning as devotees performed Ganga snan, charity and prayers under tight security arrangements.
Similar scenes were witnessed in Varanasi and Farrukhabad, where around 1 lakh devotees took a holy dip at Panchal Ghat and other religious centres. Authorities across regions said arrangements were smooth, and pilgrims praised the administration for effective crowd control and safety measures.
The Magh Mela, a 45-day annual pilgrimage that began January 3 and will continue until February 15, 2026, features Basant Panchami as one of its most significant days, underscoring its status as the main event.
Basant Panchami
Basant Panchami, observed on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha in the Magh month of the Indian lunar calendar, marks the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the deity of knowledge and wisdom. The day is traditionally associated with wearing yellow clothes, offering yellow flowers and sweets, and donating items as part of religious rituals.
