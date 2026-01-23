ETV Bharat / bharat

From Prayagraj To Haridwar, Crores Take Holy Dip On Basant Panchami

Prayagraj/Ayodhya/Haridwar: Basant Panchami was celebrated with deep religious fervour across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Friday, with massive crowds thronging river ghats and pilgrimage sites for the auspicious holy dip.

From the Prayagraj Sangam to Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar and other religious towns, lakhs of devotees gathered to mark the festival, which symbolises the arrival of spring and is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

Crores Take Holy Dip At Sangam During Magh Mela

At the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj, the Sangam turned into a sea of devotees from the early hours. Pilgrims began arriving late Thursday night, and by Friday noon, more than 2 crore devotees had taken a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. Officials estimate that nearly three crore devotees will bathe at the Sangam by the end of the day.

Pilgrims take a sacred dip on Basant Panchami. (PTI)

According to the Prayagraj Mela Authority, the Magh Mela spans 800 hectares across seven sectors, with 24 bathing ghats, over 25,000 toilets, and a large sanitation workforce deployed. More than 10,000 police personnel, along with the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Special Task Force (STF), and paramilitary forces, have been stationed for crowd management.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras, drones and an Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) control room are being used to monitor crowds and ensure safety.

Elaborate Traffic, Parking And Security Arrangements