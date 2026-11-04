10 SDRF, Fire Force Personnel Missing As Boats Capsize In Floodwaters In Telangana's Khammam
Khammam District Collector Diwakar TS and MLA Ragamayi are overseeing the rescue operations.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST|
Updated : November 4, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Khammam: Nearly 10 personnel belonging to the State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire force have gone missing while attempting to rescue fishermen trapped in Bethupalli lake in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday.
According to sources, five fishermen were stranded in the floodwaters after the lake began overflowing due to heavy rains. They had initially gone there to set up fishing nets. Three fire department personnel first set out in a boat to rescue them, but they were also trapped in the floodwaters. Subsequently, six personnel from the Kothagudem-based SDRF unit and four additional fire department staff members headed out in two boats to carry out the rescue operation.
The three fire department personnel who were initially trapped were successfully rescued. However, when the teams returned to rescue the fishermen, both boats capsized, leaving 10 personnel missing.
SDRF teams are currently searching for the missing persons using another boat. Khammam District Collector Diwakar T S and MLA Ragamayi are overseeing the rescue operations. More SDRF personnel have been brought in from Bhadrachalam to assist in rescue efforts.
CM Revanth Reddy Enquires About the Incident
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has enquired about the incident in Bethupalli lake, where the SDRF boats capsized. He directed that rescue efforts be intensified to ensure the safe recovery of the SDRF personnel. He instructed the Telangana Chief Secretary to review the situation from time to time.
Telangana Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is overseeing the rescue operation. He has directed officials to remain on-site until the rescue operation is over.
Rao instructed them to immediately report any requirements for government assistance. He also spoke over the phone with the fishermen who are currently stranded.
Read More