ETV Bharat / bharat

10 SDRF, Fire Force Personnel Missing As Boats Capsize In Floodwaters In Telangana's Khammam

SDRF personnel engaged in a rescue operation in Bethupalli ( ETV Bharat )

Khammam: Nearly 10 personnel belonging to the State Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire force have gone missing while attempting to rescue fishermen trapped in Bethupalli lake in Khammam district of Telangana on Wednesday.

According to sources, five fishermen were stranded in the floodwaters after the lake began overflowing due to heavy rains. They had initially gone there to set up fishing nets. Three fire department personnel first set out in a boat to rescue them, but they were also trapped in the floodwaters. Subsequently, six personnel from the Kothagudem-based SDRF unit and four additional fire department staff members headed out in two boats to carry out the rescue operation.

The three fire department personnel who were initially trapped were successfully rescued. However, when the teams returned to rescue the fishermen, both boats capsized, leaving 10 personnel missing. SDRF teams are currently searching for the missing persons using another boat. Khammam District Collector Diwakar T S and MLA Ragamayi are overseeing the rescue operations. More SDRF personnel have been brought in from Bhadrachalam to assist in rescue efforts. CM Revanth Reddy Enquires About the Incident