'Scurrilous Online Content Goes Viral, Somebody Has To Be Made Accountable': SC Favours Autonomous Body

By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2025 at 4:17 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said once scurrilous material is uploaded on a digital platform, even having some anti-national content, it may soon go viral with millions of viewership, as it favoured the creation of an autonomous body to plug the gaps and make digital content creators and platforms accountable for the accuracy and legality of what is published online.
The top court stressed on balancing freedom of expression with fairness and protecting society, innocent people, and children against harm. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Joymalya Bagchi said there has to be some impartial, autonomous body and an authority which should be free from platform users and also from the state's control.
The bench said self-styled bodies will not help, and some neutral autonomous bodies, free from the influence of those who exploit all of this and the state also, are needed as a regulatory measure.
Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Centre has proposed some new guidelines and is in the process of consultation with the stakeholders.
A counsel argued that the lacunae are in the user-generated content (UGC) like on YouTube and Facebook, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has filed a note saying that it is thinking about regulating the digital content on UGC.
Justice Bagchi said the question which is troubling us is where the content is perceived, let us say anti-national. “Where content is perceived as disruptive of societal normalcy, will there be a self-regulating responsibility of the intermediaries to curate those materials and not permit circulation", asked Justice Bagchi.
Justice Bagchi stressed, "The difficulty we are facing is the response time. Because once a scurrilous material is uploaded by the time the platform reacts, it is viral. It has millions of viewership. How do you plug that gap?" The bench said when a publication which shows a part of sovereign India is not a part of India, will that be permitted?
Advocate Prashant Bhushan queried, "Somebody writing an academic piece about the history of dispute regarding a territory, whether Sikkim was rightly annexed or not, will that be regarded as anti-national?"
"There is an autonomous body created. Let that person go and prove that my content right…there can be a mechanism", said the CJI.
Bhushan said, "The problem is that power to decide. Suppose they are obscene, against decency etc. it was examined by the court in Shreya Singhal that IT rule 66 A (2015)....provided exactly this. Obscene, offending, annoyance etc.".
The CJI said "The fundamental right to speech that has to be respected and protected, and there is no question of tinkering with that, but at the same time, the society and innocent people, children, they too have right, and their right is also fundamental right. We are only on balancing both fundamental rights".
Bhushan said the word anti-national is vague unless exactly the same issue was discussed threadbare in that Shreya Singhal case with reference to laws in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The bench said in the US, the First Amendment rights would have to be examined in the scheme of their Constitution. "We examine freedom of speech in respect of a regulated right under clause 2 of Article 19….Mr Bhushan your concern is very well taken, there cannot be a governmental authority to decide whether a publication is anti-national or not and for that it will be an independent authority…", said the bench.
The bench said it is required to have an autonomous body only for the interregnum period, that today morning one applies raising an issue and the authority decides by evening, or the next day, that this content is prima facie permissible, so it can be released. "But if you do not have such a thing and you allow everything to be aired or telecast, then subsequently what will you do? Do we expect these innocent people to file defamation cases", said the CJI.
Bhushan mentioned his stand against the COVID-19 vaccine, and he was labelled somebody who was spreading vaccine skepticism. "Writing against some government regulation is not a difficulty. Not a serious issue. Dissent is always a part of a healthy democracy. Nobody disputes all these things, and the problem arises when you put something on YouTube or any other channel, and there are millions who are victimised. They do not have a voice, and they do not have a platform. By the time they rush to the court, damage is done", said the CJI.
The bench said if the self-regulation mechanism was so effective, why were instances of violations repeating. The bench was informed that regulations are already in place in the form of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, which are under challenge in a batch of petitions which have been transferred to the Delhi High Court.
The bench was informed that despite the stay of some of the provisions of the rules, the OTT platforms were voluntarily following the Digital Media Ethics Code, by labelling the nature of content and giving age classifications.
Mehta said that the issue was not just confined to "obscenity" but "perversity" in UGC, which are published by individuals in their own YouTube channels or other platforms. The bench noted that with respect to the evolution of effective mechanisms, it has been informed by the AG that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is proposing certain guidelines which are to be brought in the public domain to invite suggestions from the public at large.
"Post the matter for further consideration after four weeks," said the bench in its order. The bench was hearing the petitions filed by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others challenging the FIRs related to the obscene content in the 'India's Got Latent' show. The apex court had expanded the scope of the matter to consider guidelines against online obscenity.
