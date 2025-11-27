ETV Bharat / bharat

'Scurrilous Online Content Goes Viral, Somebody Has To Be Made Accountable': SC Favours Autonomous Body

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said once scurrilous material is uploaded on a digital platform, even having some anti-national content, it may soon go viral with millions of viewership, as it favoured the creation of an autonomous body to plug the gaps and make digital content creators and platforms accountable for the accuracy and legality of what is published online.

The top court stressed on balancing freedom of expression with fairness and protecting society, innocent people, and children against harm. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Joymalya Bagchi said there has to be some impartial, autonomous body and an authority which should be free from platform users and also from the state's control.

The bench said self-styled bodies will not help, and some neutral autonomous bodies, free from the influence of those who exploit all of this and the state also, are needed as a regulatory measure.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Centre has proposed some new guidelines and is in the process of consultation with the stakeholders.

A counsel argued that the lacunae are in the user-generated content (UGC) like on YouTube and Facebook, and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has filed a note saying that it is thinking about regulating the digital content on UGC.

Justice Bagchi said the question which is troubling us is where the content is perceived, let us say anti-national. “Where content is perceived as disruptive of societal normalcy, will there be a self-regulating responsibility of the intermediaries to curate those materials and not permit circulation", asked Justice Bagchi.

Justice Bagchi stressed, "The difficulty we are facing is the response time. Because once a scurrilous material is uploaded by the time the platform reacts, it is viral. It has millions of viewership. How do you plug that gap?" The bench said when a publication which shows a part of sovereign India is not a part of India, will that be permitted?

Advocate Prashant Bhushan queried, "Somebody writing an academic piece about the history of dispute regarding a territory, whether Sikkim was rightly annexed or not, will that be regarded as anti-national?"

"There is an autonomous body created. Let that person go and prove that my content right…there can be a mechanism", said the CJI.

Bhushan said, "The problem is that power to decide. Suppose they are obscene, against decency etc. it was examined by the court in Shreya Singhal that IT rule 66 A (2015)....provided exactly this. Obscene, offending, annoyance etc.".