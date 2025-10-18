Scuffle Breaks Out Between IRCTC Staff and Passengers on Vande Bharat Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin Station
The trigger was a dispute over the placement of a water box on the Khajuraho-bound Vande Bharat Express and the incident escalated into a confrontation.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 12:43 AM IST
New Delhi: The video of a violent scuffle between IRCTC employees and passengers of the Vande Bharat Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station surfaced on Friday.
The trigger was a dispute over the placement of a water box on the Khajuraho-bound Vande Bharat Express and the incident quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.
Initially, what began with an argument between two coaching assistants over the water box placement soon turned into a full-blown fight with belts being used as weapons.
Railway officials intervened immediately after the incident. The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene and took the accused persons to the police station. The two warring sides later resolved the matter amicably.
However, after a video of the incident surfaced on Friday, the railway and police authorities swung into action. A case has been registered at the GRP police station.
"The police have registered the incident under sections related to disturbing the peace. Regarding this matter," IRCTC chief liaison officer VK Bhati said. He said a notice has been issued to the IRCTC vendor whose employees were involved in the altercation.
Reacting to one of the viral videos, IRCTC said that the service provider staff has been detained by the Railway Police Force (RPF) for further action, and “punitive action” has also been initiated against the service provider.