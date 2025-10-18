ETV Bharat / bharat

Scuffle Breaks Out Between IRCTC Staff and Passengers on Vande Bharat Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin Station

New Delhi: The video of a violent scuffle between IRCTC employees and passengers of the Vande Bharat Express at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station surfaced on Friday.

The trigger was a dispute over the placement of a water box on the Khajuraho-bound Vande Bharat Express and the incident quickly escalated into a physical confrontation.

Initially, what began with an argument between two coaching assistants over the water box placement soon turned into a full-blown fight with belts being used as weapons.

Railway officials intervened immediately after the incident. The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrived at the scene and took the accused persons to the police station. The two warring sides later resolved the matter amicably.