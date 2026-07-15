SC’s Tough Words For Patna HC Over 'Grabbing Breast Not A Rape Attempt' Order
The apex court also approved a report prepared by the National Judicial Academy's Expert Committee containing guidelines on judicial sensitivity in sexual offence cases.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court strongly criticised the Patna High Court for holding that forcibly trying to remove a woman’s salwar and pressing her chest did not amount to an attempt to rape.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan. The apex court on Tuesday said it would issue a detailed order addressing the high court’s observations.
The bench was hearing the suo motu case examining judicial approaches in sexual offence cases. The bench expressed serious concern over the "lack of thorough research" before such judgments are delivered and orally observed, “The staff is doing nothing…"
During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Shobha Gupta brought the Patna High Court's judgment to the apex court’s notice.
The apex court also approved a report prepared by the National Judicial Academy's Expert Committee containing guidelines on judicial sensitivity in sexual offence cases.
The apex court, directing all courts to follow the handbook, said that all courts shall follow the expression contained in the handbook. “States to issue instructions to all police stations to follow handbooks while registering FIR and filing chargesheet. We will upload a reasoned judgment”, said the bench.
The high court held that allegations of attempting to remove a woman's salwar and physically molesting her by pressing her chest did not constitute the offence of attempt to rape.
The high court made these observations while setting aside a man's conviction for attempt to rape in a 2008 case from Bihar's Amarpur.
The prosecution contended that the survivor had gone to a photography studio with her father. The studio owner, after taking her photograph, allegedly asked the father to wait outside, bolted the door and attempted to sexually assault her. The father rushed as soon as he heard her cries and the accused managed to flee.
The accused was convicted by the trial court of attempting to rape and wrongful confinement. However, the high court held that the prosecution failed to establish the offence of attempt to rape.
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