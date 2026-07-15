ETV Bharat / bharat

SC’s Tough Words For Patna HC Over 'Grabbing Breast Not A Rape Attempt' Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court strongly criticised the Patna High Court for holding that forcibly trying to remove a woman’s salwar and pressing her chest did not amount to an attempt to rape.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan. The apex court on Tuesday said it would issue a detailed order addressing the high court’s observations.

The bench was hearing the suo motu case examining judicial approaches in sexual offence cases. The bench expressed serious concern over the "lack of thorough research" before such judgments are delivered and orally observed, “The staff is doing nothing…"

During the hearing on Tuesday, senior advocate Shobha Gupta brought the Patna High Court's judgment to the apex court’s notice.

The apex court also approved a report prepared by the National Judicial Academy's Expert Committee containing guidelines on judicial sensitivity in sexual offence cases.