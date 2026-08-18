ETV Bharat / bharat

Scottish Parliament Member Ties Knot With Malayali Woman In Guruvayur Temple

Her father, KN Chandy, retired Veterinary Field Officer and her mother Raji, is a former Gram Panchayat member of Pambakkuda. Nithin is their only daughter. After completing masters she did her PHD.

The real love story started in United Kingdom in 2008. Nithin Chandh went to UK for studies. After completing Electrical and Electronics Engineering, she flew to the UK for a Master's in IT Management. She was a classmate of Mathew Kuzhalnadan, an MLA.

The ceremony took place today at 11 AM in Guruvayur temple. The celebrations held in Pushpanjali Auditorium. Along with the relatives of both, the event was witnessed by her 22-year-old son Veddik Shankar.

Social media is flooded with the thoughtful moment video. Martin Day is the former member of the UK Parliament and currently a member of the Scottish Parliament. The bride Nithin hails from Piravom in Thrissur.

Thrissur: A rare and joyous occasion unfolded at a Guruvayur temple. Malayali woman tied the knot with member of the Scottish Parliament. Bride Nithin Chandh and Martin Day are the stars of the day.

At that time the UK government made significant changes to visa regulations. They reduced the number of foreign students. Her visa was also cancelled. She actively lobbied before parliamentary committees.

During this struggle she met Martin Day, who was then a member of the UK Parliament. Martin represented the Linlithgow and East Falkirk constituency in the UK Parliament.

He is a member of the Scottish National Party. The duo became good friends. They met in February 2016. However, Martin openly expressed his love after two months. He invited Nithin to start a life together.

However, she said that she was divorced and the mother of a 12-year-old son. But Martin did not back down. He began to love her more than anything. At that time, Nithin had no job or visa.

Martin invited her to his home and introduced her to his parents Margaret Day and Ron Day. They welcomed her warmly with open arms. Later, Martin took her to the UK along with his son Veddik Shankar.

Veddik, who completed his studies. now is working as a Senior Database Administrator at a computer share company in Edinburgh. Nithin works as a Management Consultant and is actively involved in campaigns for the Scottish National Party.

Although she was initially certain that the marriage would take place in Guruvayur. She explained that due to visa and family visa requirements, the wedding was registered there itself, nine years ago. After marrying Nithin, Martin visited Kerala so many times.

Although he visited Kerala in 2018, 2019, and 2023, he couldn't visit Guruvayur for darshan. The floods, COVID-19, and her family members’ illnesses prolonged the stay. When the fourth visit finally their marriage happened. After nine long years they married in Guruvayur temple.

Martin, who has been a public representative since 1999, worked as a Retail Banker and Councillor, and served as a Member of Parliament in the UK for three terms over nine years. He is also the Chair of the ‘All Party Parliamentary Group for India’ in the Scottish Parliament.