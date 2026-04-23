ETV Bharat / bharat

Scorching Heat Fails To Dampen Voters' Spirits As Tamil Nadu Records Historic 85% Voter Turnout

Chennai: Tamil Nadu witnessed a record voter turnout of over 85 per cent on Thursday during elections to 234 Assembly constituencies even as voters defied the scorching heat and turned up at polling stations to exercise their franchise.

The state is locked in a three-cornered electoral battle involving the ruling DMK, AIADMK and new entrant, actor-politician Joseph C Vijay-led TVK.

The day of polling was hot with the sun beating down intensely as early as 7 pm in several regions of the state including capital Chennai. As the day progressed, the severity of the heat only intensified with districts such as Vellore, Karur, and Namakkal recording temperatures well past 40 degree Celsius.

Nevertheless, voting proceeded briskly across the state right from the morning hours. Citizens arrived at polling stations with great enthusiasm to cast their votes with the heat failing to dampen their spirits.

The turnout was a record 85.05 per cent with the ruling DMK, which put up a big fight over delimitation to target the AIADMK-BJP's NDA, fighting hard to retain power. The main opposition AIADMK, that cornered the incumbent regime over a slew of issues including burgeoning debt burden and alleged law and order deterioration, slogged to wrest power.

The fledgling TVK led by charismatic actor-politician Vijay and Tamil nationalist Seeman's over 15-year old NTK are pretty serious players in the electoral arena. Both DMK and AIADMK exuded confidence of winning.

A polling officer marks the finger of a woman with indelible ink inside a polling station in Chennai (AP)

Responding to the new voter turnout, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said: "Highest-ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since independence. The ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu." Election officials indicated that the numbers were still being consolidated and that the final voting percentage might increase.

Every Assembly election since 2001 has seen an increase of at least 30 lakh votes, sources claimed. At 6 pm, when voting ended, 85.05 per cent of the 5.73 crore eligible voters, which was approximately 4.87 crore, exercised their franchise. Karur recorded the highest turnout of 91.86 per cent and the lowest was 75.50 per cent in Kanyakumari.

An elderly man shows the indelible ink mark on his index finger after casting his vote in Chennai (AP)

Prior to the 2026 elections, the 2011 polls witnessed 78.29 per cent, the highest in TN poll history. Late J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK trounced archrival DMK in the hustings then.