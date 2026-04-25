ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai Corporation Expands Green Canopy Project To Beat Scorching Summer Heat

Chennai Corporation launched green shade canopies in 2024 at eight locations to provide relief to motorists waiting at traffic signals ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: As summer temperatures continue to soar across Chennai, the city corporation's initiative to install green shade canopies at traffic signals is drawing widespread appreciation from commuters.

With the heat intensifying across Tamil Nadu, doctors have advised people to avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 PM and to stay hydrated. However, for daily commuters - especially two-wheeler riders - exposure to direct sunlight at traffic signals has remained a persistent challenge.

To address this, the Chennai Corporation introduced green shade canopies in 2024 at key junctions to provide relief to motorists waiting at signals. These canopies, made using green shade netting, help shield commuters from the harsh sun.

The canopies are typically constructed to span 20 to 30 feet in length, with larger intersections extending beyond 40 feet (ETV Bharat)

Encouraged by the positive response, the Corporation has decided to scale up the project. While eight locations were covered last year, officials have announced plans to expand the installation to 40 locations across the city this year.