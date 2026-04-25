Chennai Corporation Expands Green Canopy Project To Beat Scorching Summer Heat
The project comes ahead of the onset of Katthari Veyil - peak summer heat period in Tamil Nadu - set to begin from May 4.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 12:54 PM IST
Chennai: As summer temperatures continue to soar across Chennai, the city corporation's initiative to install green shade canopies at traffic signals is drawing widespread appreciation from commuters.
With the heat intensifying across Tamil Nadu, doctors have advised people to avoid stepping out between 12 noon and 3 PM and to stay hydrated. However, for daily commuters - especially two-wheeler riders - exposure to direct sunlight at traffic signals has remained a persistent challenge.
To address this, the Chennai Corporation introduced green shade canopies in 2024 at key junctions to provide relief to motorists waiting at signals. These canopies, made using green shade netting, help shield commuters from the harsh sun.
Encouraged by the positive response, the Corporation has decided to scale up the project. While eight locations were covered last year, officials have announced plans to expand the installation to 40 locations across the city this year.
The move comes ahead of the onset of 'Kathiri Veyil' - the peak summer heat period in Tamil Nadu - set to begin on May 4. Authorities are expediting installation works to ensure maximum coverage before the intense heat spell begins.
So far, green canopies have been installed at several major junctions, including North Usman Road–Binny Road, Adyar, EVR Periyar Road near the Ripon Building, Anna Nagar 3rd Avenue, Ennore High Road, Moolakadai, Basin Bridge–EVR Road, EVK Sampath Road, Valluvar Kottam, and AGS–GST Road junctions.
All About Green Canopies
The canopies are typically constructed to span 20 to 30 feet in length, with larger intersections extending beyond 40 feet. Learning from past challenges where strong winds damaged installations, officials have now reduced the height of the structures to enhance durability.
Commuters have welcomed the initiative. Jayachandran, a two-wheeler rider from Kodambakkam, told ETV Bharat: "The canopies offer noticeable relief during daily travel, especially in peak afternoon hours and particularly when we travel with our family."
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