SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum To Open New Chapter Of Cooperation: Shekhawat
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised the need to turn shared heritage into shared endeavours at the first SCO Civilisational Forum.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: Civilisations thrive not in isolation, but through dialogue, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday, as he emphasised the need to turn shared heritage into shared endeavours at the first SCO Civilisational Forum here.
The three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila here, and delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik, are attending the event.
"Civilisations thrive not in isolation, but through dialogue. Let our shared heritage transform into shared endeavours," Shekhawat said.
"The Civilisational Dialogue Forum will open a new chapter of cooperation," the minister added. The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.
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