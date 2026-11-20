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SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum To Open New Chapter Of Cooperation: Shekhawat

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addresses during the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi on November 20, 2026 ( PTI Screengrab )

New Delhi: Civilisations thrive not in isolation, but through dialogue, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday, as he emphasised the need to turn shared heritage into shared endeavours at the first SCO Civilisational Forum here.

The three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila here, and delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan minister Musadik Malik, are attending the event.

"Civilisations thrive not in isolation, but through dialogue. Let our shared heritage transform into shared endeavours," Shekhawat said.

"The Civilisational Dialogue Forum will open a new chapter of cooperation," the minister added. The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.