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‘Every Civilisation An Equal Voice’: SCO Civilisational Dialogue Concludes In Delhi With Adoption Of ‘Indraprastha Communique’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev during the inaugural session of the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The inaugural Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum concluded in New Delhi on Sunday with the adoption of an outcome document, “Indraprastha Communique,” emphasising cultural cooperation, heritage protection and technological innovation, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal announced.

The communique “recognises culture as a vital bridge for fostering friendship and good neighbourliness among member nations” and affirms the “principle of respecting every civilisation as an equal voice”.

Additionally, the SCO forum encouraged member countries to embrace emerging technologies and make constructive use of artificial intelligence (AI) to preserve and share heritage with global audiences beyond traditions.

The document also strengthens preservation efforts, urging participating countries to pursue joint nominations for UNESCO heritage recognition. It also calls for safeguarding cultural artefacts and sites against illicit trafficking and natural calamities.

The three-day dialogue brought together cultural leaders and officials from SCO member nations in the Indian capital to deepen people-to-people ties and multilateral collaboration.

Earlier, Aggarwal said that the SCO had been a successful event, which was called for by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Tianjin summit of SCO member countries.

“After the inauguration by our Prime Minister, a lot of deliberations took place. Very positive discussions happened for the exchange of ideas, for the exchange of objects on civilizational narratives, on joint museum exhibitions, and on work regarding manuscripts and traditional knowledge systems,” he said.

“Overall, the outcome has been very, very pleasant. A formal Indraprastha communique has been issued on the discussions that have taken place to lay out a roadmap for the future of this civilizational dialogue to continue among the SCO countries,” he said.