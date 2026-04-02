ETV Bharat / bharat

Scindia Sets One-Week Deadline For India Post To Adopt DoT's Pension Portal

New Delhi: Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday issued a one-week deadline to the Department of Posts for integrating its pension services with the telecom department's 'SAMPANN' portal. Speaking at an event in the national capital, Scindia directed top officials from both departments to end ongoing discussions and finalise the integration immediately.

"Why is it that the postal department is not using the Sampann portal? I want (officials) to meet straight after this function," Scindia said.

Noting that internal discussions have been dragging on, he added, "Talks have a way of going on forever. So, by the end of next week, I want this matter settled."