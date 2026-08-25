Hot, Humid Conditions In India Could Increase Pest Infestation, Say Scientists
Scientists have cautioned farmers against repeatedly using the same insecticide and have urged and adopt better pest management practices, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Hot and humid conditions this year have created a favourable environment for the development and multiplication of pests in crops, the scientists at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) said, while asking farmers to increase field monitoring and adopt better pest management practices to protect crops from potential losses.
Scientists have cautioned farmers against repeatedly using the same insecticide, stressing the importance of rotating chemicals to delay the development of pesticide resistance.
Dr Subhash N Pillai of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) told ETV Bharat that the relative humidity is reaching nearly 100 percent at times while a rise in daytime temperatures "can create a favourable environment for the incidence and attack of insect pests, which is why the advisory has been issued.”
"The advisories are not the same every year as they are based on the prevailing weather conditions and the particular crop involved. The timing of the advisory also depends on the stage of the crop. For instance, if a particular crop is at a stage that is more vulnerable to insect-pest attacks under the current combination of high humidity and temperature, an advisory is issued accordingly. Thus, the recommendations change depending on the weather, crop, stage and the timing of pest incidence," Pillai added.
Scientists have said the caution is aimed at helping farmers prevent crop losses, reduce unnecessary pesticide use and improve productivity. For paddy farmers, it has been advised to monitor the brown plant hopper (BPH).
According to the advisory, farmers must inspect the "basal portion of paddy plants for mosquito-like insects" as early detection can help control the pest before it causes significant crop damage.
"The farmers have also been asked to monitor leaf folder and stem borer populations regularly. If pest incidence crosses the ETL, broadcasting Cartap 4 percent granules at 10 kg per acre has been recommended. Pest-specific pheromone traps should also be installed with 3–4 traps per acre to monitor stem borer activity and facilitate timely intervention," states the advisory.
R S Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, "Pesticide resistance can develop when even a single insect survives exposure to a particular chemical because it has developed a mechanism that enables it to tolerate or resist that pesticide. Such an insect can reproduce and pass the resistance to its offspring. Over successive generations, the resistant population can increase, making the same chemical less effective against the pest."
For instance, if a particular insect population was previously controlled effectively by an insecticide, the survival of even one resistant insect could allow it to reproduce and produce a large number of offspring. If those offspring inherit the resistance, repeated use of the same chemical may gradually lose its effectiveness, he added.
Farmers have been urged that they can take consultation from agricultural experts before applying insecticides or other crop-protection chemicals, particularly under the prevailing weather conditions, when changes in heat and humidity can influence pest development and crop health.
Pest Monitoring To Reduce Crop Losses
Farmers growing vegetables have been told to use pheromone traps and 3–4 traps per acre for monitoring borer insects in crops such as brinjal, cauliflower, cabbage and tomato. Scientists said that regular monitoring of crops for insect pests and diseases can enable farmers to take measures at the appropriate stage rather than relying on indiscriminate pesticide application.
Raised-bed Cultivation Recommended For Several Crops
Keeping the prevailing weather conditions in view, farmers have been asked to take up sowing of sweet corn varieties Madhuri and Vin Orange and baby corn H.M.-4 on raised beds. Raised-bed cultivation can improve drainage and provide better crop establishment under variable weather conditions, experts said. They added that it is also a suitable period for sowing carrots in raised beds and highlighted that the recommended variety is Pusa Vrishti, with a seed rate of 4–6 kg per acre. Application of farmyard manure (FYM) and phosphorus fertiliser has been advised and farmers have been asked to treat carrot seed with Captan at 2 grams per kg of seed before sowing.
Advisory For Chilli
In chilli fields, farmers have been told to regularly identify and remove plants showing viral infection. Experts said that where infection is significant, control of insect vectors may be required. It has been recommended to use Imidacloprid at 0.3 ml per litre of water, subject to expert advice and label recommendations, and to use it "when skies remain clear." Scientists have recommended using light traps for monitoring and reducing pest populations.
The ICAR Agromet Committee has emphasised that regular crop surveillance, early identification of pests and diseases and adoption of need-based control measures are key to protecting crops under the prevailing weather conditions.
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