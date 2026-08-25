ETV Bharat / bharat

Hot, Humid Conditions In India Could Increase Pest Infestation, Say Scientists

New Delhi: Hot and humid conditions this year have created a favourable environment for the development and multiplication of pests in crops, the scientists at ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) said, while asking farmers to increase field monitoring and adopt better pest management practices to protect crops from potential losses.

Scientists have cautioned farmers against repeatedly using the same insecticide, stressing the importance of rotating chemicals to delay the development of pesticide resistance.

Dr Subhash N Pillai of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) told ETV Bharat that the relative humidity is reaching nearly 100 percent at times while a rise in daytime temperatures "can create a favourable environment for the incidence and attack of insect pests, which is why the advisory has been issued.”

"The advisories are not the same every year as they are based on the prevailing weather conditions and the particular crop involved. The timing of the advisory also depends on the stage of the crop. For instance, if a particular crop is at a stage that is more vulnerable to insect-pest attacks under the current combination of high humidity and temperature, an advisory is issued accordingly. Thus, the recommendations change depending on the weather, crop, stage and the timing of pest incidence," Pillai added.

Scientists have said the caution is aimed at helping farmers prevent crop losses, reduce unnecessary pesticide use and improve productivity. For paddy farmers, it has been advised to monitor the brown plant hopper (BPH).

According to the advisory, farmers must inspect the "basal portion of paddy plants for mosquito-like insects" as early detection can help control the pest before it causes significant crop damage.

"The farmers have also been asked to monitor leaf folder and stem borer populations regularly. If pest incidence crosses the ETL, broadcasting Cartap 4 percent granules at 10 kg per acre has been recommended. Pest-specific pheromone traps should also be installed with 3–4 traps per acre to monitor stem borer activity and facilitate timely intervention," states the advisory.

R S Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, "Pesticide resistance can develop when even a single insect survives exposure to a particular chemical because it has developed a mechanism that enables it to tolerate or resist that pesticide. Such an insect can reproduce and pass the resistance to its offspring. Over successive generations, the resistant population can increase, making the same chemical less effective against the pest."

For instance, if a particular insect population was previously controlled effectively by an insecticide, the survival of even one resistant insect could allow it to reproduce and produce a large number of offspring. If those offspring inherit the resistance, repeated use of the same chemical may gradually lose its effectiveness, he added.