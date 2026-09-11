Scientists Of IIT-Roorkee And Mohali Institute Develop Smart Electronic Bandage
It is capable of generating electrical signals from the body's natural movements; it requires no batteries, wires, or external energy sources.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:53 PM IST
Roorkee: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, in collaboration with the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a smart electronic bandage capable of generating electrical signals from the body's natural movements. It requires no batteries, wires, or external energy sources. The researchers have named this technology "3D-MIDAS".
Crafted from flexible material, this specialised scaffold converts mechanical energy — generated by body movements and stretching — into electrical stimulation. Essentially, the body's own movements power the bandage. Furthermore, the occurrence of a wound disrupts the skin's natural electrical signalling system, potentially hindering the cellular repair process. The 3D-MIDAS was developed specifically to address this challenge.
A key feature of 3D-MIDAS is that, alongside providing electrical stimulation to the wound, it facilitates airflow and manages wound exudate (fluid discharge). It is also highly stretchable, capable of extending to approximately 800 per cent of its original length, allowing it to easily adapt to body movements.
IIT Roorkee Director Professor K K Pant described the research as an effort to solve a significant healthcare challenge through advanced materials and interdisciplinary research. Principal Investigator Professor Kaushik Parida stated that the technology aims to overcome the limitations of existing electrical-based wound healing systems that rely on external power sources.
In laboratory tests, 3D-MIDAS demonstrated approximately three times greater cell proliferation and 2.5 times greater cell migration compared to control conditions. Animal studies showed that 90–95 per cent of the wound area closed within 13 to 15 days. Improvements were also observed in the formation of new blood vessels and collagen deposition.
Researchers also tested the dressing on freely moving mice. The bandage generated a continuous electrical output during normal bodily movements without requiring any external mechanical stimulation. The tests demonstrated stable performance over 500 stretching cycles and long-term stability for up to three months.
This study has been published in the prestigious journal “Nano Energy”. However, clinical trials will be necessary before human application. According to the researchers, this technology could prove useful in the future for remote healthcare services, emergency situations, and other challenging environments.
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