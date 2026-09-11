ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientists Of IIT-Roorkee And Mohali Institute Develop Smart Electronic Bandage

Roorkee: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, in collaboration with the Institute of Nano Science and Technology (INST), Mohali, have developed a smart electronic bandage capable of generating electrical signals from the body's natural movements. It requires no batteries, wires, or external energy sources. The researchers have named this technology "3D-MIDAS".

Crafted from flexible material, this specialised scaffold converts mechanical energy — generated by body movements and stretching — into electrical stimulation. Essentially, the body's own movements power the bandage. Furthermore, the occurrence of a wound disrupts the skin's natural electrical signalling system, potentially hindering the cellular repair process. The 3D-MIDAS was developed specifically to address this challenge.

A key feature of 3D-MIDAS is that, alongside providing electrical stimulation to the wound, it facilitates airflow and manages wound exudate (fluid discharge). It is also highly stretchable, capable of extending to approximately 800 per cent of its original length, allowing it to easily adapt to body movements.

IIT Roorkee Director Professor K K Pant described the research as an effort to solve a significant healthcare challenge through advanced materials and interdisciplinary research. Principal Investigator Professor Kaushik Parida stated that the technology aims to overcome the limitations of existing electrical-based wound healing systems that rely on external power sources.