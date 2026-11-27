ETV Bharat / bharat

Natural Manure Can Reduce Disease Risks In Cumin Cultivation: ICAR-CAZRI Scientists

New Delhi: The ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) scientists have developed natural manure which can help reduce disease risks in Cumin cultivation.

According to scientists, the natural manure can also reduce dependance on chemical fungicides for Cumin farmers in arid regions.

Scientists have adopted natural disease-management practices, including the use of well-decomposed farmyard manure treated with beneficial fungi such as Trichoderma harzianum. This aims to control soil-borne diseases while helping maintain the quality of cumin produced for domestic and international markets.

Highlighting the benefits of natural manure, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist of ICAR-CAZRI told ETV Bharat that Cumin is predominantly grown as a winter-season crop in dry and arid regions and excessive moisture, and dense fog during winter can make the crop susceptible to several diseases, particularly blight, powdery mildew and wilt.

"The climatic conditions of districts such as Barmer and Jodhpur make them particularly suitable for cumin cultivation, provided farmers take appropriate precautions against disease outbreaks,” said Yadav.

ICAR-CAZRI scientist further said that severe frost can also cause extensive damage to cumin crops and as the plants have small leaves, changes in moisture and temperature conditions can significantly affect their health.

Explaining the use of natural manure for better benefits, Yadav said, “One of the important approaches being explored to manage cumin diseases naturally involves treating farmyard manure (FYM) with Trichoderma harzianum, a beneficial fungus used as a biological fungicide."

"Farmers generally have two approaches to manure application, one involves directly applying the recommended quantity of farmyard manure. However, using manure that has not decomposed properly can create problems.” If the manure is not properly decomposed, fungal spores present in it may contribute to wilt disease, which is one of the most serious diseases affecting cumin in this region, he added.



Reduce Root Diseases



According to the expert, observations based on local traditional agricultural practices indicate that this method can reduce root diseases by around 15 to 20 per cent.

Wilt disease, in particular, can be controlled by up to 20 to 25 per cent without the application of chemical fungicides. The approach offers farmers a way to make better use of farmyard manure while incorporating biological disease management into conventional cultivation practices.



Decomposed Farmyard Manure



To address the problem, farmers are being encouraged to treat well-composted farmyard manure with Trichoderma harzianum before applying it to their fields.

Under the recommended practice, around 1.5 to 2 kg of Trichoderma is thoroughly mixed with 100 kg of well-decomposed farmyard manure. The mixture is then kept in a shaded place under moist conditions for five to seven days. The treated manure is subsequently spread across the field before sowing. In arid regions, cumin is generally sown through two methods, broadcasting and seed drilling, and the manure treatment can be incorporated into the field preparation process.



Natural Manure Reduces Dependence On Chemical Fungicides



The use of properly decomposed farmyard manure treated with beneficial microorganisms is particularly relevant in cumin-growing areas, where wilt and other root diseases can affect crop productivity.