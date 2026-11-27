Natural Manure Can Reduce Disease Risks In Cumin Cultivation: ICAR-CAZRI Scientists
According to scientists, the natural manure can reduce dependance on chemical fungicides for Cumin farmers in arid regions.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The ICAR-Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) scientists have developed natural manure which can help reduce disease risks in Cumin cultivation.
According to scientists, the natural manure can also reduce dependance on chemical fungicides for Cumin farmers in arid regions.
Scientists have adopted natural disease-management practices, including the use of well-decomposed farmyard manure treated with beneficial fungi such as Trichoderma harzianum. This aims to control soil-borne diseases while helping maintain the quality of cumin produced for domestic and international markets.
Highlighting the benefits of natural manure, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, Subject Matter Specialist of ICAR-CAZRI told ETV Bharat that Cumin is predominantly grown as a winter-season crop in dry and arid regions and excessive moisture, and dense fog during winter can make the crop susceptible to several diseases, particularly blight, powdery mildew and wilt.
"The climatic conditions of districts such as Barmer and Jodhpur make them particularly suitable for cumin cultivation, provided farmers take appropriate precautions against disease outbreaks,” said Yadav.
ICAR-CAZRI scientist further said that severe frost can also cause extensive damage to cumin crops and as the plants have small leaves, changes in moisture and temperature conditions can significantly affect their health.
Explaining the use of natural manure for better benefits, Yadav said, “One of the important approaches being explored to manage cumin diseases naturally involves treating farmyard manure (FYM) with Trichoderma harzianum, a beneficial fungus used as a biological fungicide."
"Farmers generally have two approaches to manure application, one involves directly applying the recommended quantity of farmyard manure. However, using manure that has not decomposed properly can create problems.” If the manure is not properly decomposed, fungal spores present in it may contribute to wilt disease, which is one of the most serious diseases affecting cumin in this region, he added.
Reduce Root Diseases
According to the expert, observations based on local traditional agricultural practices indicate that this method can reduce root diseases by around 15 to 20 per cent.
Wilt disease, in particular, can be controlled by up to 20 to 25 per cent without the application of chemical fungicides. The approach offers farmers a way to make better use of farmyard manure while incorporating biological disease management into conventional cultivation practices.
Decomposed Farmyard Manure
To address the problem, farmers are being encouraged to treat well-composted farmyard manure with Trichoderma harzianum before applying it to their fields.
Under the recommended practice, around 1.5 to 2 kg of Trichoderma is thoroughly mixed with 100 kg of well-decomposed farmyard manure. The mixture is then kept in a shaded place under moist conditions for five to seven days. The treated manure is subsequently spread across the field before sowing. In arid regions, cumin is generally sown through two methods, broadcasting and seed drilling, and the manure treatment can be incorporated into the field preparation process.
Natural Manure Reduces Dependence On Chemical Fungicides
The use of properly decomposed farmyard manure treated with beneficial microorganisms is particularly relevant in cumin-growing areas, where wilt and other root diseases can affect crop productivity.
The treatment is intended to help manage disease risks without relying entirely on chemical fungicides. It also provides an opportunity to integrate traditional manure-management practices with biological crop protection. The use of untreated or inadequately decomposed manure may introduce additional disease risks rather than helping protect the crop.
Wood Ash Offers A Traditional Method To Manage Powdery Mildew
Apart from wilt, powdery mildew is another major disease affecting cumin cultivation. Excessive fog, rainfall and frost can create favourable conditions for disease development and increase the risk of crop damage.
Maintaining adequate spacing between plants and rows is one of the important preventive measures. Thinning is also necessary to ensure an appropriate plant population and avoid excessive plant density. Under this method, farmers sprinkle wood ash over affected areas, particularly where plant density is high and moisture accumulation is more pronounced.
The ash absorbs excess moisture from the plant surface and forms a protective layer as daytime temperatures rise. It is also believed to help protect plants against insects and subsequent frost.
Chemical Fungicides Pose Challenges For Export-oriented Cumin
While chemical treatments are used to control diseases in cumin, they increase cultivation costs and may not always be suitable for farmers targeting international markets.
“Chemical treatments can control approximately 40 to 45 per cent of the disease. However, their use also raises concerns about chemical residues in cumin plants and seeds,” Yadav said. He stated that Cumin is an important commercial crop exported to international markets, where consignments are subjected to residue testing. If chemical residues exceed the permissible limits, export consignments may be rejected.
The use of biological treatments and traditional practices could therefore help farmers explore alternatives to excessive chemical application, while addressing concerns relating to export quality and residue compliance.
Exports To International Market
International markets are increasingly demanding high-quality, naturally grown and organic agricultural products, and this trend is particularly important for Indian cumin exports.
As consumers abroad become more conscious of food quality, safety and chemical residues, Indian producers must ensure that their cumin meets the quality standards and expectations of these markets, Anil Gupta, Senior Vice President of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry told ETV Bharat.
"When we export cumin to international markets, we cannot compromise on quality. We have to ensure that the produce is grown using appropriate natural farming practices and meets the prescribed export standards. Any failure to meet these standards can result in financial losses, rejection of consignments and damage to India's reputation as an exporter," Gupta added.
Cumin Export Data:
According to DGCI&S, Cumin export from India in 2021-22 was 216,971 ton, 2022-23 (186,509 ton), 2023-24 (165,269 ton), 2024-25 (229,881 ton), 2025-26 (196,800 ton). As per Spice Board India, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, during 2025-26, the major contributors in the spice export basket in terms of value were Chilli (27 pc) and Cumin (12 pc).
The major export destinations for Indian spices are USA (14%), China (12%), UAE (9%), Bangladesh (8%), Saudi Arabia (5%), UK (3%), Thailand (3%), Malaysia (3%), Indonesia (3%), Sri Lanka (2%), Germany (2%), Netherlands (2%), Canada (2%), Nepal (2%), and Australia (2%).
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