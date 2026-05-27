Scientists At Wadia Institute Of Himalayan Geology Decode 2025 Dharali Disaster, List Multiple Causes
Changing weather, concentration of rainfall at high altitude, glacial retreat, weakening permafrost, excess moraine debris and construction in river channels combined to cause the disaster
Published : May 27, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Dehradun: There were multiple factors that cumulatively led to the Dharali disaster in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on August 5 last year. These included continuous rain in the upper catchment area for several days, melting of snow, debris from landslides and a sudden lake breach after water stagnated in a narrow valley.
This has been listed in a latest report brought out by Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun. A team led by Manish Mehta studied the real causes of the Dharali disaster, and his work entitled 'Plausible causes and documented evidence of the debris flow near Dharal’ was published on May 10, 2026.
The report states that the incident was caused by a kind of rainfall within an hour in different watershed areas of Dharali-Harsil and Sukhi, leading to a severe hydro-meteorological event. Such events result from the interaction of the water cycle and weather systems. They include devastating floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, droughts and extremely heavy rainfall.
In Dharali, a flash flood occurred in the Kheragad (Kheer Ganga) Basin, completely destroying a large part of Dharali market. Six people were killed and 68 others were reported missing. Their whereabouts remain unknown and they were later declared dead by the government.
It has been pointed out that the damage was exacerbated by the development of permanent structures in the area, the location of settlements, and increased human activity near the riverbed.
The report says that after a strong flood in Kheragad (Kheer Ganga) river, a similar phenomenon occurred in Talgad and Bhelagad, leading to Dharali’s submergence within an hour. The simultaneous impact of three streams originating from different sub-catchments in such a short period of time is particularly concerning.
The disaster caused significant damage as hotels, houses, shops and apple orchards were destroyed. Satellite-based observations by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) revealed the near-total destruction of the Dharali settlement. The Kalpeshwar temple was completely buried under debris, which eventually spanned across an area around 2,00,000 sq m.
The report mentions that light to moderate rainfall was recorded between August 3-5 in Uttarkashi district. The Meteorological Department's manual rain gauges and automatic weather station data showed no signs of excessive rainfall or cloudbursts. This means that the lower parts of the district did not receive the level of rainfall typically considered responsible for such widespread flooding. But the picture was different in the upper regions.
At high altitude, observatories such as Wadia's Tola Camp (the primary research and field base camp) and Glacier Base Camp recorded 108.4 mm and 88.6 mm rainfall, respectively. The topography of Dharali and its surrounding area has been interpreted to be of consequence to the disaster.
The report has pointed out that while Dharali market stood at 2,537 m above sea level and old Dharali village was 150 m above the riverbed, the new settlement stood on an old alluvial fan spread over 60,000 sq m. This fan was formed by previous floods and debris flows making the new settlement more vulnerable.
The report points at the moraines in the upper catchment area of Kheergad, Talgad and Bhelagad. The glacial debris in these areas can easily slide during the rains.
It has been further stated that snow and ice accumulated in the higher elevations melt in summer leading to an increased water flow that pushes loose debris downstream. This creates a mixture of particles, rocks and water leading to a rapid, debris-laden flood. Therefore, it has been concluded that the Dharali disaster was not caused by the bursting of a large glacier lake.
Based on satellite maps and other high-resolution data, researchers concluded that no large proglacial or moraine dammed lakes were found in the affected valleys. Only small supraglacial ponds and limited meltwater accumulations were observed which lacked the potential to generate such a large flood.
Overall, local cloudbursts and glacier lake outburst floods were not the primary causes of this flood. The floods were attributed to the persistent rainfall in the upper catchment, slope erosion, debris activity and water retention in narrow valleys.
According to the report, prolonged rainfall caused water in the upper catchment to slowly erode debris and unstable slopes. Narrow valleys along the way blocked the water and debris at many points, creating small obstructions. When these obstructions broke, the accumulated water suddenly flowed downward with increased pressure and speed.
This meant that the static pressure of the accumulated water suddenly transformed into dynamic pressure making the flow very fast and powerful causing huge damage in Dharali, Harsil and surrounding areas. The Bhagirathi River was also partially blocked for some time creating a temporary lake like situation.
It has been mentioned that flash floods are not a new thing in the Dharali area. The area has seen similar incidents before. Two pictures from 1866 and 2023 indicate accumulation of debris around Kali Kedar temple. Records from 1945 also mention the temple's entrance being significantly below ground level.
It is also stated that after the 2013 Kedarnath disaster, a large amount of debris landed in Dharali. But instead of relocating settlements to safer locations, structures like retaining walls, hotels and resorts continued to grow along the riverbanks.
The report has underlined that such developments obstruct natural water courses and increases the risk. The Dharali-Harsil disaster was not a single event but the result of a combination of natural and human factors.
Changing weather in the upper Himalayan region, concentration of rainfall at high altitude, retreat of glaciers, weakening of permafrost (soil, gravel or rock of the earth that has remained frozen at 0°C or below for at least two consecutive years), excess moraine debris and construction in river channels combined to increase the danger manifold.
It has been suggested that no civil construction should be allowed on the low land area around riverbank and alluvial fans. Construction in such areas needs to be completely banned or subjected to very strict environmental scrutiny. It has been stated that such areas are more suitable for agricultural use but not for hotels, roads or other permanent construction.