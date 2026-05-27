ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientists At Wadia Institute Of Himalayan Geology Decode 2025 Dharali Disaster, List Multiple Causes

Dehradun: There were multiple factors that cumulatively led to the Dharali disaster in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on August 5 last year. These included continuous rain in the upper catchment area for several days, melting of snow, debris from landslides and a sudden lake breach after water stagnated in a narrow valley.

This has been listed in a latest report brought out by Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun. A team led by Manish Mehta studied the real causes of the Dharali disaster, and his work entitled 'Plausible causes and documented evidence of the debris flow near Dharal’ was published on May 10, 2026.

The report states that the incident was caused by a kind of rainfall within an hour in different watershed areas of Dharali-Harsil and Sukhi, leading to a severe hydro-meteorological event. Such events result from the interaction of the water cycle and weather systems. They include devastating floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, droughts and extremely heavy rainfall.

In Dharali, a flash flood occurred in the Kheragad (Kheer Ganga) Basin, completely destroying a large part of Dharali market. Six people were killed and 68 others were reported missing. Their whereabouts remain unknown and they were later declared dead by the government.

It has been pointed out that the damage was exacerbated by the development of permanent structures in the area, the location of settlements, and increased human activity near the riverbed.

The report says that after a strong flood in Kheragad (Kheer Ganga) river, a similar phenomenon occurred in Talgad and Bhelagad, leading to Dharali’s submergence within an hour. The simultaneous impact of three streams originating from different sub-catchments in such a short period of time is particularly concerning.

The disaster caused significant damage as hotels, houses, shops and apple orchards were destroyed. Satellite-based observations by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) revealed the near-total destruction of the Dharali settlement. The Kalpeshwar temple was completely buried under debris, which eventually spanned across an area around 2,00,000 sq m.

The report mentions that light to moderate rainfall was recorded between August 3-5 in Uttarkashi district. The Meteorological Department's manual rain gauges and automatic weather station data showed no signs of excessive rainfall or cloudbursts. This means that the lower parts of the district did not receive the level of rainfall typically considered responsible for such widespread flooding. But the picture was different in the upper regions.

At high altitude, observatories such as Wadia's Tola Camp (the primary research and field base camp) and Glacier Base Camp recorded 108.4 mm and 88.6 mm rainfall, respectively. The topography of Dharali and its surrounding area has been interpreted to be of consequence to the disaster.

The report has pointed out that while Dharali market stood at 2,537 m above sea level and old Dharali village was 150 m above the riverbed, the new settlement stood on an old alluvial fan spread over 60,000 sq m. This fan was formed by previous floods and debris flows making the new settlement more vulnerable.

The report points at the moraines in the upper catchment area of Kheergad, Talgad and Bhelagad. The glacial debris in these areas can easily slide during the rains.