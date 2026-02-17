ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientists At IIT Dhanbad Develop Low Cost And Effective Electrode Material For Producing Green Hydrogen

Dhanbad: In a move towards strengthening the country’s energy security, scientists from the Department of Physics at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) at Dhanbad have developed a low-cost and effective electrode material for producing green hydrogen.

The team led by Sheikh Riazuddin claims that this will significantly reduce the cost of green hydrogen, making it accessible to both the public and industry.

Riazuddin explained that the Indian government launched the National Green Hydrogen Mission in 2023 with the primary objective of reducing the cost of green hydrogen production and making the country self-reliant.

He added that the material used to produce green hydrogen is the most expensive component and if its price is reduced, green hydrogen could become affordable. His team has succeeded in developing the electrode material after a sustained research of a year and a half.

Priyadarshini Tamang and Omar Sultana, students pursuing doctorate at the Department of Physics, also played a key role in this research. The team developed a new catalyst using low-cost and readily available elements, including molybdenum, vanadium, sulfur and carbon.

Carbon, which includes graphene and graphite, is quite inexpensive, costing around Rs 60 rupees per kg. The scientists disclosed that this new material accelerates the process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen while providing better results with less energy.

Currently, expensive metals like platinum, palladium and ruthenium are used to produce green hydrogen. These metals are not available in sufficient quantities in India and have to be imported from countries like China and South Africa. This is why the price of green hydrogen currently hovers around Rs 500 per litre or more.