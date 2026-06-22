Scientist Claims Breakthrough In Construction Industry; Offers Coal Mine Waste As Alternative To Natural Stone
CSIR-CIMFR scientist Dr Mushtaq has claimed to have discovered the hard rock overburden waste from coal mines as a potential replacement to natural stone.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Dhanbad: In a development that could revolutionise the construction industry, a scientist at the prestigious CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad has claimed to have discovered a waste extracted from coal mines that can be used in concrete production as a substitute for natural stone chips.
Dr Mushtaq Ansari, a scientist at the CSIR-CIMFR has been working on the experiment for the last four years. Dr Ansari's research indicates that "hard rock overburden"—mining waste extracted from coal mines—can be used in concrete production as a substitute for natural stone chips. Notably, this concrete matches traditional concrete in terms of strength while being significantly more cost-effective; furthermore, it can play a major role in environmental conservation, according to the scientist.
Millions Of Tonnes In Annual Soil And Hard Rock Generation
India is among the world's largest coal-producing nations. Open-cast coal mines generate millions of tonnes of overburden—comprising soil and hard rock—every year. These massive rocks and boulders are dumped in the vicinity of the mines, rendering thousands of acres of land useless and placing additional strain on the environment.
On the other hand, the construction industry is the largest consumer of natural aggregates. Vast quantities of stone chips are extracted from hills and stone quarries for the construction of roads, bridges, flyovers, railways, dams, and multi-story buildings. This continuous quarrying is rapidly depleting natural resources, damaging forests, and altering the natural course of rivers.
To address these challenges, CIMFR scientist Dr Mushtaq Ansari conducted continuous research over a period of four years. During the course of experiments, Dr Ansari extracted hard rock from coal mine overburden dumps, crushed it, and used it as coarse aggregate in concrete production.
Dr Ansari replaced the natural aggregate with overburden aggregate in proportions ranging from 25 percent to 100 percent, and the material underwent testing at various laboratories.
Promising Research Results
During laboratory tests, the compressible strength, tensile strength, bond strength, and durability of concrete made from overburden aggregate were found to be comparable to those of conventional concrete. This means the concrete can be used in roads, bridges, buildings, and other major infrastructure projects without compromising on quality. Furthermore, its workability was found to be entirely satisfactory.
Major Environmental Benefits
Using overburden from coal mines instead of natural stone means that every tonne of overburden aggregate can prevent the mining of a tonne of natural stone. This helps conserve mountains, reduce deforestation, alleviate pressure on rivers and biodiversity, and transform mining waste into a useful resource. In essence, material previously considered mere waste can now serve as a strong foundation for future construction.
Detailed Study of Economic Aspects
After accounting for transportation, crushing, labor, electricity, and other expenses, it was found that the cost of producing coarse overburden aggregate is approximately 65 percent lower than that of natural aggregate. Moreover, producing one cubic meter of M30-grade concrete yields a total cost saving of around 18 percent. In large-scale projects—such as highways, bridges, railways, and government infrastructure—these savings could amount to crores of rupees.
Dr Ansari believes the research represents not just a new construction technique, but a significant step towards the 'Waste to Wealth' initiative. By converting the millions of tonnes of hard rock overburden accumulated at coal mines into useful construction material, we can reduce mining waste while simultaneously conserving natural resources and achieving sustainable development goals, he said.
The research also reinforces the concept of the circular economy, where reusing waste reduces the demand for new resources.
Dr Ansari stated that during four years of research, hard rock overburden from coal mines was processed and used in concrete as a substitute for natural aggregates. According to him, all tests revealed that its strength and durability were on par with conventional concrete. Crucially, its production cost is significantly lower, and it can play a vital role in environmental conservation, he said.
The patent process for the material is currently underway; once the patent is secured, commercial-scale production will begin. Several companies, in addition to one based in Bengaluru, have already shown interest, according to Ansari.
Experts believe that large-scale adoption of this technology could drastically reduce the country's reliance on natural stone chips. The vast overburden dumps found in coal-producing states—such as Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh—could evolve into a new resource for the construction industry. This would alleviate the dumping challenges faced by mining companies while providing the construction sector with high-quality aggregates at a lower cost.
A Cost-Effective Alternative For Construction Sector
Data indicate that the overburden generated by India's coal mines is not merely mining waste but a valuable resource. If even 30 percent of the available rock were utilized for aggregate production, it could yield 519.75 million cubic meters of construction material, with an estimated value of Rs 36,382.50 crore.
This would offer the construction sector a cost-effective alternative, conserve natural resources, and mark a significant step toward sustainable development in the mining industry.
With the rapid pace of infrastructure development across the country, the demand for concrete and aggregates (stone chips) is steadily rising. According to data provided by CIMFR, India consumes a total of 4.4 billion tonnes of concrete across various sectors. Using aggregate derived from coal mine overburden (OB dumps) instead of natural stone offers the potential for significant economic savings alongside environmental conservation.
Immense Potential In Road Construction
Statistics indicate that the road and highway sector alone requires 453.75 million cubic meters of aggregate. Meanwhile, it is possible to produce 519.75 million cubic meters of aggregate from coal mine overburden dumps—an amount sufficient to meet the entire sector's needs.
Savings Exceeding Rs 97,000 Crore
If aggregate produced from overburden is used in road construction instead of natural stone, the need for 453.75 million cubic meters of natural aggregate could be eliminated. At a rate of Rs 2,150 per cubic meter, the total cost amounts to approximately Rs 97,556.25 crore; thus, adopting overburden aggregate makes a net saving of this magnitude possible.
This research by CIMFR scientist Dr. Mushtaq Ansari—the result of four years of dedicated effort—demonstrates that through scientific thinking and innovation, environmental conservation and development can go hand in hand. Overburden, previously dismissed as waste and simply dumped, could in the future serve as the foundation for robust roads, bridges, and high-rise buildings. In essence, this research represents not merely a scientific achievement but a significant step toward conserving natural resources, reducing construction costs, and translating the "Waste to Wealth" concept into reality.
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