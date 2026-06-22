ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientist Claims Breakthrough In Construction Industry; Offers Coal Mine Waste As Alternative To Natural Stone

Dhanbad: In a development that could revolutionise the construction industry, a scientist at the prestigious CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) in Jharkhand's Dhanbad has claimed to have discovered a waste extracted from coal mines that can be used in concrete production as a substitute for natural stone chips.

Dr Mushtaq Ansari, a scientist at the CSIR-CIMFR has been working on the experiment for the last four years. Dr Ansari's research indicates that "hard rock overburden"—mining waste extracted from coal mines—can be used in concrete production as a substitute for natural stone chips. Notably, this concrete matches traditional concrete in terms of strength while being significantly more cost-effective; furthermore, it can play a major role in environmental conservation, according to the scientist.

CSIR-CIMFR scientist Dr Mushtaq Ansari offers coal mine waste as alternative to natural stone (ETV Bharat)

Millions Of Tonnes In Annual Soil And Hard Rock Generation

India is among the world's largest coal-producing nations. Open-cast coal mines generate millions of tonnes of overburden—comprising soil and hard rock—every year. These massive rocks and boulders are dumped in the vicinity of the mines, rendering thousands of acres of land useless and placing additional strain on the environment.

An infograph on the potential utilisation of coal mine overburden (CSIR-CIMFR)

On the other hand, the construction industry is the largest consumer of natural aggregates. Vast quantities of stone chips are extracted from hills and stone quarries for the construction of roads, bridges, flyovers, railways, dams, and multi-story buildings. This continuous quarrying is rapidly depleting natural resources, damaging forests, and altering the natural course of rivers.

To address these challenges, CIMFR scientist Dr Mushtaq Ansari conducted continuous research over a period of four years. During the course of experiments, Dr Ansari extracted hard rock from coal mine overburden dumps, crushed it, and used it as coarse aggregate in concrete production.

CSIR-CIMFR scientist Dr Mushtaq Ansari offers coal mine waste as alternative to natural stone (ETV Bharat)

Dr Ansari replaced the natural aggregate with overburden aggregate in proportions ranging from 25 percent to 100 percent, and the material underwent testing at various laboratories.

Promising Research Results

During laboratory tests, the compressible strength, tensile strength, bond strength, and durability of concrete made from overburden aggregate were found to be comparable to those of conventional concrete. This means the concrete can be used in roads, bridges, buildings, and other major infrastructure projects without compromising on quality. Furthermore, its workability was found to be entirely satisfactory.

An infograph about the economic impact of coal mine overburden aggregate (CSIR-CIMFR)

Major Environmental Benefits