ETV Bharat / bharat

Scientific Study Uncovers Ancestry Of Rohingyas, Reveals Their 1000-Year Presence In Myanmar

A genetic study has traced the ancestry of Rohingyas to Myanmar. ( ETV Bharat )

Varanasi: A genetic study carried out by Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in collaboration with some international institutes has revealed that the Rohingya population has resided in the Arakan province of Myanmar for a thousand years.

According to the study, the Rohingyas trace their origins further back to Southeast Asia. The Rohingya population possesses approximately 41 percent Southeast Asian genetic ancestry, and in contrast, the Southeast Asian component is only about 31 percent among the neighboring Bangladeshi Muslim community, the study said.

The research was carried out at the initiative of the Government of Bangladesh, with geneticists and linguists from Estonia, Germany, and Italy collaborating with BHU and universities in Kolkata and Dhaka.

According to the study, “the most significant and striking aspect of this research is the presence of Southeast Asian admixture in the DNA of the Rohingya people.”

The study has revealed the interaction of the Rohingya with local Burmese communities in Myanmar.

As per the study, when the ancestors of the Rohingya began settling in the Arakan region of Myanmar (present-day Rakhine State), there was “genetic and social interaction” with the local Tibeto-Burman-speaking (Burmese) communities.

The lead author of the study is Prajwal Pratap Singh from BHU, while linguist Prof George van Driem also played a significant role in the research.

The study, which began in 2008, involved 12 scientists from various institutions, including BHU, the University of Dhaka (Bangladesh), the University of Tartu (Estonia), CDFD (Hyderabad), KU Leuven (Belgium), the University of Bari (Italy), Trinity College Dublin, the University of Calcutta, and the University of Bern (Switzerland).

​According to researchers, this is the “world’s first comprehensive, high-resolution, genome-wide study of the Rohingya population.”