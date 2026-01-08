Science Diplomacy Will Help Bridge Gaps In Science Communication, Says Soumya Swaminathan
Former Chief Scientist of WHO said strengthening science communication beyond the numbers in a spreadsheet or a report will require building trust with all stakeholders.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 12:00 PM IST|
Updated : January 8, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Science communication should go beyond the numbers, help people understand and build trust on the scientific advancements, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), while insisting that science should not be suppressed for partisan purposes, here on Thursday.
"Science diplomacy rests on simple truths. First truth: pathogens do not need passports. Climate change does not respect state or national boundaries. Human curiosity and compassion cross political lines," she said, adding that diplomacy can bridge the gaps in science communication which otherwise are impacted by geopolitical developments.
The Principal Advisor to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme also shared how far out conspiracies on vaccines-- one of them said it hit fertility-- impacted people’s trust over scientific advancements.
Swaminathan, a prominent voice in global health governance, delivered the thematic address as a Guest of Honour. Currently chairing the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, the doctor drew on her experience as former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research to underline the stakes involved in strengthening science communication, amid explosion of data and its direct bearing on achieving Viksit Bharat in 2047.
"How do we take science from the labs to society. Many people think that science means wear a white coat in a lab. Everything we take for granted today came from scientific discoveries. We live in a world where public trust in science is fragile. This experience taught us we needed to fight 'infodemic'."
"Many of us assumed during the pandemic that providing people with facts, graphs, numbers and figures will automatically translate into rational decisions. But human beings do not live inside spreadsheets. They operate and make decisions based on trust," she said.
"One of the lessons from the pandemic was that information is not same as communication. Human beings do not live inside spreadsheets. It became clear during COVID-19 that some voices were credible than others. Social listening was about keeping a close watch on social media and online communication. I also learnt when people ask questions that does not mean they are anti-science, they are asking genuine questions."
"From broadcasting, we need to move to listening. It is very difficult to change mindsets. We need to involve teachers, youth groups to spread public health messages. I find that a story stays with you than a piece of paper that you read," she said.
She also referred to the films made by noted actor Dr Mohan Agashe on mental health. "Journalists need to add local context in the local language," she quipped. "Two important risk factors for health are diet and air pollution. Good food does not mean expensive food. Here, it is a battle with companies," she said.
Earlier, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu urged the scientific community to ensure that the research outcomes from labs benefit society at large, adding that academia and industrial linkage will be crucial to achieve that. His inaugural address, set the tone for deliberations on how scientific knowledge can be more effectively translated into public good.
A constellation of leading scientists, policy planners and media professionals gathered in Hyderabad on Thursday for a national conclave on the theme 'Lab to Society: Role of Science Communication in Building Viksit Bharat @ 2047.'
The day-long conclave, held at the Bhaskara Auditorium of the B.M. Birla Science Centre, was organised by the Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC) and the Eenadu Group, ETV, ETV Bharat, in association with the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI) – Telangana Chapter.
Naidu also released "ASTC-Communications,” a new publication positioned as a resource for science communicators across the country, intended to support more informed, accurate and engaging coverage of scientific issues.
Presidential remarks were delivered by Dr Ch. Mohan Rao, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Council of ASTC and Chairman of NASI–Telangana Chapter. Dr R.B.N. Prasad, Honorary President of ASTC, outlined the objectives of the conclave and the need for sustained engagement between scientists, communicators and policymakers.
The audience included former vice-chancellors, former DRDO chiefs, senior academics, industry leaders and media veterans. Among them were Dr Pavuluri Subba Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Ananth Technologies Ltd., and M. Nageswara Rao, Editor of Eenadu, highlighting the cross-sectoral character of the gathering.
A major highlight of the inaugural session was the felicitation of eminent scientists and science communicators recognised for their efforts to make science accessible and socially relevant. Those honoured included Dr D. Balasubramanian, former Director of Research at LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) and former Director of the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB); Dr B.G. Sidharth, Founder Director-General of the B.M. Birla Science Centre; and senior science journalist Pallava Bagla, whose television reportage has brought complex scientific developments to mass audiences.
The conclave also recognised recipients of the Government of India’s highest science award, ‘Vigyan Shri’. Among them were Dr K. Thangaraj, former Director of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), in the field of Biological Sciences, and Dr S. Venkata Mohan, Director of CSIR–National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), in Environmental Sciences.