ETV Bharat / bharat

Science Diplomacy Will Help Bridge Gaps In Science Communication, Says Soumya Swaminathan

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu(third from left) seen having a word with Dr Soumya Swaminathan at the National Conclave on 'Lab to Society: Role of Science Communication in Building Viksit Bharat 2047' in Hyderabad, on Thursday. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Science communication should go beyond the numbers, help people understand and build trust on the scientific advancements, said Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization (WHO), while insisting that science should not be suppressed for partisan purposes, here on Thursday.

"Science diplomacy rests on simple truths. First truth: pathogens do not need passports. Climate change does not respect state or national boundaries. Human curiosity and compassion cross political lines," she said, adding that diplomacy can bridge the gaps in science communication which otherwise are impacted by geopolitical developments.

The Principal Advisor to the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme also shared how far out conspiracies on vaccines-- one of them said it hit fertility-- impacted people’s trust over scientific advancements.

Swaminathan, a prominent voice in global health governance, delivered the thematic address as a Guest of Honour. Currently chairing the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation, the doctor drew on her experience as former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research to underline the stakes involved in strengthening science communication, amid explosion of data and its direct bearing on achieving Viksit Bharat in 2047.

"How do we take science from the labs to society. Many people think that science means wear a white coat in a lab. Everything we take for granted today came from scientific discoveries. We live in a world where public trust in science is fragile. This experience taught us we needed to fight 'infodemic'."

"Many of us assumed during the pandemic that providing people with facts, graphs, numbers and figures will automatically translate into rational decisions. But human beings do not live inside spreadsheets. They operate and make decisions based on trust," she said.

"One of the lessons from the pandemic was that information is not same as communication. Human beings do not live inside spreadsheets. It became clear during COVID-19 that some voices were credible than others. Social listening was about keeping a close watch on social media and online communication. I also learnt when people ask questions that does not mean they are anti-science, they are asking genuine questions."

"From broadcasting, we need to move to listening. It is very difficult to change mindsets. We need to involve teachers, youth groups to spread public health messages. I find that a story stays with you than a piece of paper that you read," she said.

She also referred to the films made by noted actor Dr Mohan Agashe on mental health. "Journalists need to add local context in the local language," she quipped. "Two important risk factors for health are diet and air pollution. Good food does not mean expensive food. Here, it is a battle with companies," she said.