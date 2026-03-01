ETV Bharat / bharat

Schools Shut, Internet Slowed In Kashmir Amid Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing

Students interact with each other at a school on the first day of classes after the winter vacation, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, February 23, 2026 (Monday) ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that colleges and schools will be closed for two days after protests were held across the union territory against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes.

Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said that all colleges and schools will be closed for two days. The schools and colleges were scheduled to open on Monday after three months of winter vacation.

The closure of educational institutions in the UT coincides with the strike call announced by Kashmir’s senior religious preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The shutdown call is supported by former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, a conglomerate of Islamic group heads.

Massive protests erupted in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iran’s state media confirmed the killing of Khamenei. The biggest, peaceful protest was held at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesters raised slogans against Israel and the US and offered Zuhr prayers at Lalchowk as well.

Police and paramilitary personnel were on high alert to prevent the protests from turning violent. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi, was seen marching to assess the security situation and deployment of the cops.