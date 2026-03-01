Schools Shut, Internet Slowed In Kashmir Amid Protests Over Khamenei’s Killing
Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said that all colleges and schools will be closed for two days.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : March 1, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that colleges and schools will be closed for two days after protests were held across the union territory against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli and US strikes.
Minister for Education Sakina Itoo said that all colleges and schools will be closed for two days. The schools and colleges were scheduled to open on Monday after three months of winter vacation.
The closure of educational institutions in the UT coincides with the strike call announced by Kashmir’s senior religious preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The shutdown call is supported by former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama, a conglomerate of Islamic group heads.
Massive protests erupted in Srinagar and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir after Iran’s state media confirmed the killing of Khamenei. The biggest, peaceful protest was held at Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Protesters raised slogans against Israel and the US and offered Zuhr prayers at Lalchowk as well.
Police and paramilitary personnel were on high alert to prevent the protests from turning violent. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat, along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi, was seen marching to assess the security situation and deployment of the cops.
Internet services were also slowed in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure after thousands of people hit the streets following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir police have issued an “advisory” to all media houses, journalists, social media users, digital platforms, and individuals to “exercise utmost responsibility” while reporting and sharing information.
“All are advised to ensure that any news related to law & order or public gatherings is verified from official and credible sources before publication or broadcast. Circulation of rumours, unverified reports, or speculative content may create unnecessary panic and disturb public peace,” a police statement said.
“The media fraternity is requested to avoid sensationalism and rely only on official updates. Entities found involved in spreading misinformation or rumours will be prosecuted,” it said.
It said that responsible reporting/information sharing is essential to maintain peace and harmony. All citizens are requested to positively contribute towards this end. The police sought “cooperation of all citizens is solicited in ensuring peace, stability and communal harmony."
