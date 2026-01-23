ETV Bharat / bharat

Schools In Noida And Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threats Ahead of Republic Day; Students Sent Home

New Delhi/Noida/Ahmedabad: Ahead of Republic Day, security agencies were placed on high alert on Friday after several schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Gujarat received bomb threats via email.

Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and cyber teams were immediately deployed at the affected institutions. Authorities said the situation remained under control and urged parents and the public not to panic or believe rumours.

Bomb Threat In Noida School

In Noida, an email threatening to blow up Shiv Nadar School in Sector 168 prompted the immediate deployment of multiple security teams. Noida Police Commissionerate conducted a coordinated search operation, deploying bomb disposal and dog squads throughout the premises to identify any possible threats and secure the area for students and staff.

As a precaution, students were sent home. Police said the evacuation was conducted to ensure their safety, especially ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Parents were informed and requested to remain calm.

Shiv Nadar School principal Anju Soni said the school informed the authorities after receiving the threat, and the campus was vacated for student safety. She urged parents not to heed rumours and to cooperate with security agencies, reiterating that children’s safety is the top priority.

Noida DCP Yamuna Prasad said the police cyber cell has begun tracing the IP address from which the threatening email was sent. He said investigators are examining whether the threat was a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy.