Schools In Noida And Ahmedabad Receive Bomb Threats Ahead of Republic Day; Students Sent Home
Authorities urged parents not to panic and avoid rumours, and said enhanced security measures are in place ahead of Republic Day.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi/Noida/Ahmedabad: Ahead of Republic Day, security agencies were placed on high alert on Friday after several schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) and Gujarat received bomb threats via email.
Police, bomb disposal squads, dog squads and cyber teams were immediately deployed at the affected institutions. Authorities said the situation remained under control and urged parents and the public not to panic or believe rumours.
Bomb Threat In Noida School
VIDEO | Security tightened as Fr Agnel School at Noida receives bomb threat. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)#Noida pic.twitter.com/qzwLKEcfQC
In Noida, an email threatening to blow up Shiv Nadar School in Sector 168 prompted the immediate deployment of multiple security teams. Noida Police Commissionerate conducted a coordinated search operation, deploying bomb disposal and dog squads throughout the premises to identify any possible threats and secure the area for students and staff.
As a precaution, students were sent home. Police said the evacuation was conducted to ensure their safety, especially ahead of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. Parents were informed and requested to remain calm.
Shiv Nadar School principal Anju Soni said the school informed the authorities after receiving the threat, and the campus was vacated for student safety. She urged parents not to heed rumours and to cooperate with security agencies, reiterating that children’s safety is the top priority.
Noida DCP Yamuna Prasad said the police cyber cell has begun tracing the IP address from which the threatening email was sent. He said investigators are examining whether the threat was a hoax or part of a larger conspiracy.
Senior police officers, fire services, and bomb detection and disposal squads were deployed, while cyber teams conducted technical analysis of the email. Police later said the situation was peaceful and preliminary findings suggest the threat was non-specific, though investigations are continuing.
Ahmedabad: Multiple Schools Targeted
Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Following a bomb threat, Calorex School in Ahmedabad is being evacuated as a precaution. Senior police officials are present at the site, and students’ parents have also arrived. Students are being safely escorted home while authorities investigate the threat. pic.twitter.com/jeD6Zaz4aH— IANS (@ians_india) January 23, 2026
Similar bomb threat emails were reported from Ahmedabad, where several private schools received threatening messages, triggering panic among parents. Police said Sant Kabir School and St Xavier’s School were among the first institutions to receive such emails.
Sant Kabir School, which has three branches in the city, received a threatening email at all locations. As authorities began checking emails, other schools, including DPS Bopal, Kalorex School in Ghatlodia and Swayam School, were also found to have received similar threats.
Police teams, dog squads, and fire department personnel rushed to the schools and conducted thorough searches. As a precautionary measure, students were evacuated, and parents were asked to pick up their children from the campuses. Officials said no suspicious objects had been found so far, and all emails are being examined in detail.
Security Tightened Ahead Of Republic Day
With Republic Day approaching, police in both regions have further tightened security and heightened surveillance in the areas. Officials stressed that, although many threats are hoaxes, each alert results in a full security protocol: increased patrols, thorough inspections, and monitoring of communication channels.
Parents and residents were advised to remain calm, refrain from sharing unverified news, and follow only official updates as investigations continue.
