ETV Bharat / bharat

Kerala: School Principal Suspended Hours Before Retirement Over Facebook Share Sparks Political Storm

By S S Manoj

Thiruvananthapuram: The suspension of a government school principal just hours before his retirement over an allegedly 'insulting' Facebook share targeting Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has triggered a massive political controversy in Kerala, with opposition groups, teachers' organisations, civil rights activists and social media users accusing the government of political vendetta and suppression of dissent.

Javad S, Principal of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, near here, was placed under suspension by the General Education Department on May 29 following allegations that he shared a digitally altered image and post mocking the Chief Minister over comments regarding the state treasury.

The action came barely two days before Javad's scheduled retirement on May 31, intensifying criticism against the newly elected Congress-led United Democratic Front government.

The issue rapidly snowballed into a statewide political flashpoint, with the hashtag #StandWithJavad going viral across social media platforms.

FIR Registered by Cyber Police

According to the FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, the case was filed under Sections 336(4) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

The FIR states that Javad allegedly circulated through his Facebook account 'Javad Subair' an edited image of the Kerala Chief Minister with the intention of insulting and defaming him through social media.

The Facebook post targeting Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan shared by Javad (Facebook)

Police documents show that the complaint - filed by Akhil A P, allegedly linked to Youth Congress - originated through cyber operations and was forwarded via the District Police Chief’s office before the formal registration of Crime No. 17/2026 at the Cyber Crime Police Station.

The FIR also identifies the accused as “JAWAD S,” (sic) Principal of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Attingal.

Suspension Order Cites Conduct Rule Violation

The suspension order issued by the General Education Department stated that Javad allegedly shared ''defamatory and insulting'' edited content against the Chief Minister through his Facebook account and that such posts could create ''political polarisation'' among students and teachers.

The order further noted that the Intelligence Wing of Kerala Police had recommended strict departmental action against him.

Government records show that Javad, who was due to retire on May 31, was suspended under Rule 60(A) of the Kerala Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1960.

The order additionally stated that government employees are prohibited from participating in politically coloured public platforms or activities through social media.