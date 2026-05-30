Kerala: School Principal Suspended Hours Before Retirement Over Facebook Share Sparks Political Storm
The incident has now evolved into a broader debate over freedom of expression, political intolerance and the boundaries governing social media behaviour by government employees.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
By S S Manoj
Thiruvananthapuram: The suspension of a government school principal just hours before his retirement over an allegedly 'insulting' Facebook share targeting Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan has triggered a massive political controversy in Kerala, with opposition groups, teachers' organisations, civil rights activists and social media users accusing the government of political vendetta and suppression of dissent.
Javad S, Principal of Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Attingal, near here, was placed under suspension by the General Education Department on May 29 following allegations that he shared a digitally altered image and post mocking the Chief Minister over comments regarding the state treasury.
The action came barely two days before Javad's scheduled retirement on May 31, intensifying criticism against the newly elected Congress-led United Democratic Front government.
The issue rapidly snowballed into a statewide political flashpoint, with the hashtag #StandWithJavad going viral across social media platforms.
FIR Registered by Cyber Police
According to the FIR registered by the Cyber Crime Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram Rural, the case was filed under Sections 336(4) and 356(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.
The FIR states that Javad allegedly circulated through his Facebook account 'Javad Subair' an edited image of the Kerala Chief Minister with the intention of insulting and defaming him through social media.
Police documents show that the complaint - filed by Akhil A P, allegedly linked to Youth Congress - originated through cyber operations and was forwarded via the District Police Chief’s office before the formal registration of Crime No. 17/2026 at the Cyber Crime Police Station.
The FIR also identifies the accused as “JAWAD S,” (sic) Principal of Government Model Higher Secondary School, Attingal.
Suspension Order Cites Conduct Rule Violation
The suspension order issued by the General Education Department stated that Javad allegedly shared ''defamatory and insulting'' edited content against the Chief Minister through his Facebook account and that such posts could create ''political polarisation'' among students and teachers.
The order further noted that the Intelligence Wing of Kerala Police had recommended strict departmental action against him.
Government records show that Javad, who was due to retire on May 31, was suspended under Rule 60(A) of the Kerala Government Servants' Conduct Rules, 1960.
The order additionally stated that government employees are prohibited from participating in politically coloured public platforms or activities through social media.
Clear Political Vendetta, Says Javad
Javad and his supporters have strongly rejected the allegations, describing the action as a politically motivated crackdown aimed at intimidating critics of the government. Supporters point out that Javad completed nearly 29 years as a teacher and three years as principal without a single incident or disciplinary action.
Left-backed teachers' organisations and activists alleged that the timing of the suspension - just before retirement - was intended to humiliate him publicly. Political circles also highlighted Javad’s association with Kerala State Teachers' Association, a CPI(M) teachers' organisation, and his role as district coordinator of public education.
"The suspension order came around 4.30 PM, effectively denying me the opportunity to immediately approach the court or seek legal remedies. I strongly feel that certain people within the Chief Minister's Office played a game behind this action. I'm a member of KSTA, and this is the reason behind targeting men," Javad told ETV Bharat on Saturday.
"I have maintained a clean record throughout my 29-year teaching career and three years as principal without any disciplinary action. Suspending me just hours before retirement was intended to publicly humiliate me. This is nothing but clear political vendetta," he alleged.
CM’s Response Draws More Criticism
The controversy escalated further after Chief Minister V D Satheesan avoided giving a direct answer when journalists questioned him about the suspension during a media briefing on Friday afternoon.
Instead of responding specifically to the case, Satheesan reportedly referred to an unrelated incident involving the suspension of a KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) conductor, prompting criticism from journalists and opposition leaders who accused him of evading accountability.
The Chief Minister's response was widely circulated on social media, with critics claiming it reinforced perceptions of intolerance towards criticism.
NRI Medic Blasts Government
Adding to the backlash, UK-based NRI doctor and social commentator Jessy Skariah sharply criticised the government's decision in a strongly worded social media post that went viral online. "So ashamed of a Kerala government doing this to a school principal, just because they can," she wrote.
Dr Jessy questioned whether government employees should lose their democratic right to criticise those in power and argued that if politicians could publicly mock opponents, ordinary citizens should also be allowed to express dissent.
"Government employees are not slaves! They too should have the freedom to criticise their government, as and when needed, in a healthy democracy," she wrote while extending support under the hashtag #StandWithJavad.
The incident has now evolved into a broader debate over freedom of expression, political intolerance and the boundaries governing social media behaviour by government employees.
Critics of the government argue that sharing or forwarding political satire - even if provocative - should not attract such harsh punitive action, especially against a principal nearing retirement.
However, Congress party supporters maintain that public servants are bound by conduct rules requiring political neutrality and restraint while using social media.
The controversy is expected to intensify further as teachers’ organisations and opposition groups prepare protests demanding revocation of the suspension order and withdrawal of the criminal case.
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