ETV Bharat / bharat

Management Responsible Until Children Reach Home Safely In School Bus: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has said that the school management is responsible for protecting a child from the moment the child boards the bus on school premises until they reach their parents safely.

The court refused to quash the case against the management of a private school concerning the incident in which a student lost an eye in a school bus accident. A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna heard the criminal application filed by the Divya Jyothi School Management Board in Maddur, Mandya district, seeking to quash the case registered after a Class 4 student lost an eye in a school bus accident.

"The safety of children in school buses is not just a matter of courtesy or convenience. It is a statutory responsibility that must be followed under the 'Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules 2018'. Once a child boards the school bus, the school management is responsible until the last stop is reached," the court said.

The bench dismissed the petition and ordered that whether there was negligence on the part of the management board or not should be proven only after a full-fledged investigation.