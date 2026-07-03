Management Responsible Until Children Reach Home Safely In School Bus: Karnataka HC
The court refused to quash a case against a private school in case of accident where a student lost an eye in a school bus.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has said that the school management is responsible for protecting a child from the moment the child boards the bus on school premises until they reach their parents safely.
The court refused to quash the case against the management of a private school concerning the incident in which a student lost an eye in a school bus accident. A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna heard the criminal application filed by the Divya Jyothi School Management Board in Maddur, Mandya district, seeking to quash the case registered after a Class 4 student lost an eye in a school bus accident.
"The safety of children in school buses is not just a matter of courtesy or convenience. It is a statutory responsibility that must be followed under the 'Karnataka Educational Institutions Rules 2018'. Once a child boards the school bus, the school management is responsible until the last stop is reached," the court said.
The bench dismissed the petition and ordered that whether there was negligence on the part of the management board or not should be proven only after a full-fledged investigation.
"Therefore, was there an attendant on the bus when the incident took place? Was the CCTV just a 'decorative item' or was it running? How were the children able to bring prohibited or dangerous items inside the bus? All these questions need to be answered by the investigation itself. Also, a small child of growing age is spending his entire life with the curse of visual impairment. In such a serious situation, the investigation cannot be cancelled at the initial stage," the bench said.
On August 1, 2025, a class 4 student lost his eye when coloured paper and firecracker-like explosives brought by other students exploded on the bus of Divya Jyoti School here. After treatment, the doctors confirmed a 40 per cent disability. A case was registered after the boy's parents filed a complaint alleging the school's negligence.
The school management board challenged the case in the High Court. During the hearing, the counsel for the school argued that this was an accidental act committed by another child on the bus after school hours. There is no scope to hold the school administration responsible for this. Also, a CCTV camera and an attendant have been deployed on the school bus. Therefore, the FIR should be quashed.
The counsel for the government objected to this and said that the CCTV cameras in the bus were not working at the time of the incident. There was also no attendant on the bus.
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