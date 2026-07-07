ETV Bharat / bharat

School Dropout Rate Fell Sharply Across Critical Learning Stages In 2025-26: MoE Report

New Delhi: The student dropout rate in schools witnessed a sharp and consistent decline across critical learning stages, according to the USIDE 2025-26 report released by the Ministry of Education, even as the student retention rate declined marginally at the foundation and preparatory levels.

UDISE+ (Unified District Information System for Education Plus) is the government of India's official digital database for the education sector. Maintained by the Ministry of Education, it collates real-time statistics on school infrastructure, student enrollment, and teacher metrics.

“The academic year 2025-26 has seen a notable reduction in dropout rates across preparatory and secondary levels as compared to the previous years – 2022-23, 2023-24, and 2024-25.

“At the preparatory level, the dropout rate declined from 2.3 per cent in 2024-25 to 1.8 per cent in 2025-26, and at the secondary level from 8.2 per cent to 7.0 per cent," the report said.

“This downward trend highlights improved student retention and reflects the success of initiatives aimed at keeping children engaged in their education.

“The consistent decrease across all levels suggests that schools are becoming more supportive and responsive to students’ needs,” it added.

The academic year 2025-26 has shown a positive trend in student retention at the middle and secondary levels, increasing from 82.8 per cent (2024-25) to 83.7 per cent (2025-26) at the middle level and from 47.2 per cent (2024-25) to 51.9 per cent (2025-26) at the secondary level.