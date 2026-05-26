ETV Bharat / bharat

Schedule For Elections To 16 Legislative Councils Seats In Karnataka & Bihar Announced

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the schedule for elections to 16 seats of the Legislative Councils of Karnataka and Bihar, as the incumbent members are scheduled to retire in June. Out of the 16 seats, nine are from Bihar, and seven are from Karnataka.

Among the seven MLCs of Bihar whose tenure will come to an end on June 28 are Kumud Verma, Professor Ghulam Ghous, Bhimsa Sahani, Samir Kumar Singh, and Sunil Kumar Singh. While Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary had vacated his seat on November 16, 2025, as per the poll body.

Similarly, Karnataka MLCs Govinda Raju, Naseer Ahmed and BK Hariprasad are among those whose tenure will expire on June 30.

According to ECI, the notification for the poll will be issued on June 1. The last date for filing the nomination will be June 8, the scrutiny will take place the next day, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 11. Polling will be held on June 11 from 9 am to 4 pm, and the counting of votes will take place on the same day. The date before which the polling shall be completed is June 20, as per the poll panel.