Schedule For Closing Doors Of Yamunotri, Badrinath And Kedarnath Dhams For Winter Announced
The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed on November 16, while that of Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dhams will be closed on November 11.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 5:57 PM IST
Chamoli/Uttarkashi: The schedule for closing the doors of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri has been announced. The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 16 at 9:37 PM, while those of Yamunotri will shut at 10.28 AM on November 11, which is the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The doors of Kedarnath Temple will also be closed on Bhai Dooj at 8.30 AM. The closure of these Dhams for winter will bring the curtains of the annual Char Dham Yatra for this year.
The auspicious time for closing the doors at Badrinath was announced by Chief Priest Rawal Amarnath Namboodri at a grand religious ceremony at the temple complex on Tuesday after special offerings to Lord Badri Vishal and performing almanack calculations.
The closing dates for the Kedarnath Madhyamaheshwar shrine and Tungnath shrine were also announced on Tuesday.
Following the calculations, the full schedule for the traditional Panch Pujas (five pujas) held before the closing of the doors of Badrinath Dham has also been released. This five-day ritual will begin on November 12 and continue till November 16. On November 12, special prayers to Lord Ganesha will be offered, and the doors of the Ganesha Temple will be closed for the winter season on the same evening.
On November 13, the doors of the Adi Kedareshwar Temple and the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Temple will be closed under religious decorum. On November 14, the recitation of Vedic hymns and the reading of Khadga Pustaka will be formally discontinued in the sanctum sanctorum of the Badrinath Dham.
The next day, a Kadhai Bhog will be offered to Goddess Lakshmi. After this, Rawal will personally visit the Lakshmi Temple and offer her the sacred invitation to reside in the sanctum sanctorum with Lord Narayana.
On November 16th, Goddess Lakshmi will be seated next to Lord Vishnu in the main sanctum sanctorum, and at 9:37 PM, the doors of Badrinath Dham will close for the winter season.
On November 17th, the day after the doors close, the sacred Gaddi Doli of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, accompanied by Lord Badri Vishal's representative and childhood friend, Uddhav, the Gods' treasurer Kuber and the Lord's vehicle, Garuda, will depart for their winter sojourn. These Dev Dolis will arrive at Sagar, Pandukeshwar and finally at Narisimha Temple at Jyotirmath where the Lord's winter darshan and worship will take place for the next six months.
Meanwhile, a meeting was held at Yamunotri shrine on the occasion of Vijayadashami where the members of the Yamunotri Temple Committee and the priests announced the closure of the doors. The doors of Kedarnath shrine will also close on the same day.
Sunil Uniyal, Secretary of the Temple Committee, stated that the doors of the Yamuna Temple will be closed for the winter season at the designated auspicious time on Bhaiya Dooj. Following this, the winter worship of Yamuna will traditionally take place at her winter residence in Kharsali village.
"With the closing of the doors of Yamunotri Dham, regular pilgrimage to this high Himalayan shrine will conclude. During winter, extreme cold, snowfall, and adverse weather conditions limit the movement of pilgrims to the shrine. According to religious traditions, the doors are closed for the winter season. The worship of Mother Yamuna is performed at Kharsali, her winter residence,” Sunil said.
On the other hand, the doors of the Kedarnath shrine will also be closed for the winter season on Bhai Dooj at 8.30 AM. Thereafter, the worship of Lord Kedarnath will be done at Omkareshwar in Ukhimath, the designated seat for the season.
Like every year, this time too, the closing ceremony will be completed with religious traditions, Vedic chanting and rituals. As the Char Dham Yatra draws to a close, devotees are now focused on the religious ceremonies marking the closing of the doors.
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