ETV Bharat / bharat

Schedule For Closing Doors Of Yamunotri, Badrinath And Kedarnath Dhams For Winter Announced

File photo of Badrinath Dham ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli/Uttarkashi: The schedule for closing the doors of Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri has been announced. The doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed for the winter season on November 16 at 9:37 PM, while those of Yamunotri will shut at 10.28 AM on November 11, which is the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The doors of Kedarnath Temple will also be closed on Bhai Dooj at 8.30 AM. The closure of these Dhams for winter will bring the curtains of the annual Char Dham Yatra for this year.

The auspicious time for closing the doors at Badrinath was announced by Chief Priest Rawal Amarnath Namboodri at a grand religious ceremony at the temple complex on Tuesday after special offerings to Lord Badri Vishal and performing almanack calculations.

The closing dates for the Kedarnath Madhyamaheshwar shrine and Tungnath shrine were also announced on Tuesday. Following the calculations, the full schedule for the traditional Panch Pujas (five pujas) held before the closing of the doors of Badrinath Dham has also been released. This five-day ritual will begin on November 12 and continue till November 16. On November 12, special prayers to Lord Ganesha will be offered, and the doors of the Ganesha Temple will be closed for the winter season on the same evening. On November 13, the doors of the Adi Kedareshwar Temple and the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Temple will be closed under religious decorum. On November 14, the recitation of Vedic hymns and the reading of Khadga Pustaka will be formally discontinued in the sanctum sanctorum of the Badrinath Dham. The next day, a Kadhai Bhog will be offered to Goddess Lakshmi. After this, Rawal will personally visit the Lakshmi Temple and offer her the sacred invitation to reside in the sanctum sanctorum with Lord Narayana. On November 16th, Goddess Lakshmi will be seated next to Lord Vishnu in the main sanctum sanctorum, and at 9:37 PM, the doors of Badrinath Dham will close for the winter season.