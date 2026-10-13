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SCBA Condemns Calls For CJI's Resignation, Congress Removes Person Responsible For Social Media Post After Backlash

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned social media statements seeking the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks undermine the dignity of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Pragya Baghel, the SCBA on Monday said every person has the right to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with the law. However, statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice, SCBA said, urging its members and others to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.

The bar association's response comes amid a controversy over a now-deleted post against CJI Surya Kant from the official Congress Keralam account on X. "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it," the post read. The comments soon went viral and drew widespread criticism on social media. Following the backlash, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph informed that the party has removed the person responsible for the X post from the position. Joseph clarified that the post was published "without the knowledge, consent or consultation" of the KPCC leadership. He said the committee would examine the circumstances under which the post was made.