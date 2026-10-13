SCBA Condemns Calls For CJI's Resignation, Congress Removes Person Responsible For Social Media Post After Backlash
Protest is the right of every citizen but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable, said Kiren Rijiju over Keralam Congress' social media post on CJI.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 10:54 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned social media statements seeking the resignation of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, saying such remarks undermine the dignity of the judiciary and amount to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice.
In a statement signed by its Secretary, Pragya Baghel, the SCBA on Monday said every person has the right to approach the courts and seek remedies in accordance with the law. However, statements of this nature belittle the institution of the judiciary and amounts to an attempt to interfere with the administration of justice, SCBA said, urging its members and others to maintain the dignity and decorum of the Supreme Court of India.
The bar association's response comes amid a controversy over a now-deleted post against CJI Surya Kant from the official Congress Keralam account on X. "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it," the post read.
The comments soon went viral and drew widespread criticism on social media.
Following the backlash, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph informed that the party has removed the person responsible for the X post from the position.
Joseph clarified that the post was published "without the knowledge, consent or consultation" of the KPCC leadership. He said the committee would examine the circumstances under which the post was made.
He also stated that the Congress had no disagreement with the impartiality of the judiciary, adding that social media posts expressing views contrary to this position do not reflect the stand of the KPCC leadership.
Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at Congress over the issue, saying "protest is the right of every citizen but brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable".
I had said it earlier, next target of the Congress Party is Judiciary. Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together 🇮🇳 https://t.co/oOLST1yuUL— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 12, 2026
"Congress Party is direction-less now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a matured and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays in a year!" he said.
Rijiju also stated he had previously warned that the judiciary would be the party's next target. Sharing a screenshot of the deleted post on X, he said, "Congress wants to destroy all the constitutional and democratic institutions of India. All Anti-India gangs are joining hands. All patriotic Indians will also come together."
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