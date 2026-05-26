SCBA Condemns 'Brutal Murder' Of Senior Advocate Khaja Mohizuddin In Hyderabad
The bar body says the attack is not merely a crime against an individual but an assault on the institution of justice itself
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday condemned the "planned, brutal, and shocking murder" of senior advocate Khaja Mohizuddin in Hyderabad and sought a "fair, expeditious, and thorough investigation" to bring the perpetrators to justice.
Mohizuddin, 63, died after being allegedly run over by an SUV outside his residence on May 23 in a suspected case of pre-planned murder. His family alleged that it was a planned "supari killing". According to the family members, Mohizuddin had faced multiple attacks earlier and this was the sixth attempt on his life.
The SCBA, headed by senior advocate Vikas Singh, issued a statement, saying, "The attack resulting in the death of a member of the Bar is not merely a crime against an individual but an assault on the institution of justice itself."
The resolution, signed by SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel, said the death "clearly looks like a planned, brutal and shocking murder of the senior advocate".
"The incident has deeply disturbed the legal fraternity and raises serious concerns regarding the safety and security of advocates discharging their professional duties…The legal profession forms an essential pillar of the justice delivery system, and any act of violence against advocates strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law," said the resolution.
SCBA urged the concerned authorities to conduct a "fair, expeditious and thorough investigation, and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice at the earliest in accordance with law."
Mohizuddin was about to get into his car when the SUV without a number plate hit him outside his residence at Masab Tank in Hyderabad.
Police said Moizuddin was admitted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Visuals of the man being hit by a car went viral.
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