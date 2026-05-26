ETV Bharat / bharat

SCBA Condemns 'Brutal Murder' Of Senior Advocate Khaja Mohizuddin In Hyderabad

A still from CCTV footage shows the Telangana lawyer being hit by a car outside his residence. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Tuesday condemned the "planned, brutal, and shocking murder" of senior advocate Khaja Mohizuddin in Hyderabad and sought a "fair, expeditious, and thorough investigation" to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mohizuddin, 63, died after being allegedly run over by an SUV outside his residence on May 23 in a suspected case of pre-planned murder. His family alleged that it was a planned "supari killing". According to the family members, Mohizuddin had faced multiple attacks earlier and this was the sixth attempt on his life.

The SCBA, headed by senior advocate Vikas Singh, issued a statement, saying, "The attack resulting in the death of a member of the Bar is not merely a crime against an individual but an assault on the institution of justice itself."

The resolution, signed by SCBA secretary Pragya Baghel, said the death "clearly looks like a planned, brutal and shocking murder of the senior advocate".