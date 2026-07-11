ETV Bharat / bharat

SCAORA Slams Litigant’s Abusive Conduct In SC, Demands Action To Defend Court’s Dignity

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association on Saturday strongly criticized the alleged abusive conduct of a litigant inside the apex court's courtroom.

On Friday, litigant Prabal Pratap from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, appearing in person, was forcibly removed from the apex court after he allegedly hurled abuses and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.

In a statement, SCAORA said its executive committee had taken "serious note" of the incident in which a litigant appearing in person allegedly used abusive language, made disrespectful utterances and behaved inappropriately before the apex court.

“While placing on record its deep appreciation for the magnanimity, patience and restraint demonstrated by the court, the committee underscores that such judicial grace and forbearance must not be misconstrued as a lack of authority or resolve,” said the statement.

It added that the dignity of judicial proceedings and the mutual respect between the bench, the bar and litigants are fundamental to the rule of law and the administration of justice.

The statement said the committee notes with concern that attempts to misuse judicial proceedings through grandstanding, seeking publicity or exerting pressure on the court constitute a serious abuse of the judicial process.