SCAORA Slams Litigant’s Abusive Conduct In SC, Demands Action To Defend Court’s Dignity
Prabal Pratap was forcibly removed from the apex court after he allegedly hurled abuses and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association on Saturday strongly criticized the alleged abusive conduct of a litigant inside the apex court's courtroom.
On Friday, litigant Prabal Pratap from Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, appearing in person, was forcibly removed from the apex court after he allegedly hurled abuses and threw his legal papers during the hearing of his petition challenging an Allahabad High Court order.
In a statement, SCAORA said its executive committee had taken "serious note" of the incident in which a litigant appearing in person allegedly used abusive language, made disrespectful utterances and behaved inappropriately before the apex court.
“While placing on record its deep appreciation for the magnanimity, patience and restraint demonstrated by the court, the committee underscores that such judicial grace and forbearance must not be misconstrued as a lack of authority or resolve,” said the statement.
It added that the dignity of judicial proceedings and the mutual respect between the bench, the bar and litigants are fundamental to the rule of law and the administration of justice.
The statement said the committee notes with concern that attempts to misuse judicial proceedings through grandstanding, seeking publicity or exerting pressure on the court constitute a serious abuse of the judicial process.
It added that such conduct, which undermines the sanctity of the court and seeks to influence the course of justice through intimidation, sensationalism or publicity-oriented tactics, must be firmly discouraged.
“The Executive Committee respectfully urges that appropriate action, in accordance with law, be taken in such cases to uphold the dignity and authority of the court and to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” said the statement.
“The Committee strongly disapproves of the recording and circulation of videos, messages or any other material relating to such incidents and calls upon all concerned to refrain from disseminating the same, as such circulation sensationalises judicial proceedings and undermines the dignity and sanctity of the institution,” added the statement.
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