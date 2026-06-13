Scammers Eye Credit Card Bills To Launder Money, Cyber Authorities Warn Users Against ‘Easy Money’ Traps
Cyber scammers are also exploiting the West Asia crisis to target LPG consumers and online users, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Recently, cybercriminals allegedly selected heavily indebted credit cards in Mumbai, paid off the outstanding dues using fraudulent money and recovered the equivalent amount in cash from the cardholders, thereby advancing their money-laundering operation.
Acting swiftly, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued an advisory warning credit card holders against allowing others to use their cards for transactions or accepting commissions in exchange for facilitating payments.
The I4C has also advised users to avoid downloading unknown APK files or installing unverified applications, as such software can compromise devices and facilitate cyber fraud.
Describing their modus operandi, an investigator said, “The scammers look for people with large outstanding credit card bills. They promise to clear the dues or pay the bill in exchange for cash. Using money obtained through cyber fraud, they make a payment directly to the victim’s credit card account through online banking, payment gateways, or third-party payment methods. After the credit card balance is cleared, they ask the cardholder to hand over cash, effectively converting stolen digital funds into usable money.”
Experts caution that such “money mule” networks make it harder for law enforcement agencies to trace criminal proceeds and dismantle organised cyber fraud syndicates.
“This is a new trend of cybercrime where cybercriminals utilise gullible people to move the fraud money. With the help of credit cards, they move illicit funds generated through phishing, investment scams, and other cybercrimes,” cybersecurity expert Pavan Duggal told ETV Bharat.
The I4C advisory describes this as a shift from the earlier use of “mule bank accounts” to conceal illegal proceeds. Instead, criminals are now reportedly exploiting credit card payment systems to move and disguise money generated through cyber offences.
“Citizens who suspect they have become victims of cyber fraud are encouraged to immediately report the incident through the national cybercrime helpline by dialling 1930 or by filing a complaint on the official cybercrime reporting portal,” noted the advisory issued by the I4C.
Scams Linked To West Asia Crisis
The I4C has also noted a surge in scams linked to the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
Investigation has found that fraudsters are capitalising on public concern over potential fuel shortages, rising energy prices, and supply chain disruptions by circulating fake messages about discounted LPG bookings, emergency fuel supplies, government subsidies, and priority delivery schemes.
“These messages, often distributed through SMS, WhatsApp, and social media, contain fraudulent links, QR codes, or malicious applications designed to steal banking credentials and personal information,” the I4C said.
Duggal maintains that major geopolitical events frequently provide scammers with an opportunity to exploit fear and uncertainty, making public awareness and rapid response critical in preventing financial losses and protecting consumers from evolving cyber threats.
As tensions continue to escalate in West Asia, cybercriminals are leveraging public anxiety and uncertainty to launch a fresh wave of online scams targeting consumers across India.
The I4C has found that scammers are circulating messages through SMS, WhatsApp, email, and social media platforms claiming that the conflict could affect global oil and gas supplies.
“The messages often urge consumers to immediately book LPG cylinders at discounted rates or secure priority deliveries before alleged shortages occur. Many of these messages contain fraudulent links, APK files, or QR codes that redirect users to fake websites resembling those of legitimate LPG distributors,” it said.
In some cases, victims are told that government agencies or energy companies are offering special subsidies to shield households from rising fuel prices caused by the West Asia crisis. To claim these benefits, users are asked to provide personal details, banking information, or make a small “verification payment”. Once the information is shared, scammers gain access to bank accounts or misuse the data for further fraud.
“Criminals frequently exploit major geopolitical events because people are more likely to act quickly when faced with uncertainty. Similar scams were observed during the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and international conflicts. The current situation in West Asia has provided fraudsters with another opportunity to create urgency and manipulate consumers,” mentioned Duggal.
The authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and verify all information through official channels.
“LPG bookings should be made only through authorised websites or official mobile applications. Consumers should avoid clicking on unknown links, downloading APK files from unverified sources, or scanning suspicious QR codes,” the I4C stated.
It emphasised that OTPs, PINs, passwords, and banking details should never be shared with anyone, regardless of the reason provided. “Messages that create panic or pressure users to act immediately should be treated with caution,” it said.
Banking Sector Awareness Drive
In response to a growing number of LPG-related cyber frauds, ICICI Bank has launched an awareness campaign to educate customers about the tactics used by scammers and the precautions needed to stay safe online.
The bank said fraudsters are increasingly impersonating LPG distributors, oil companies, and government officials to target consumers through phone calls, SMS messages, WhatsApp texts, and fake websites.
According to the bank, scammers create panic and pressure victims into clicking phishing links, downloading malicious applications, sharing OTPs, or disclosing debit card, credit card, and UPI-related information. Such actions can lead to unauthorised bank transactions and theft of personal data.
As part of its awareness drive, ICICI Bank has advised customers never to share OTPs, PINs, CVVs, passwords, or banking credentials with anyone.
“Consumers have also been urged to use only official websites and mobile applications of authorised LPG providers for bookings and service updates,” the bank said in its awareness material.
The bank emphasised that neither financial institutions nor LPG agencies seek confidential information through calls, messages, or links.
“Customers who encounter suspicious communications or become victims of fraud have been encouraged to report incidents immediately to the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and the relevant authorities,” it said.
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