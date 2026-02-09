ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Won't Allow Creation of Any Impediment In The Completion of SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will not allow any impediment in the completion of special intensive revision (SIR), and it should be clearly understood by all the states and state authorities. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria was hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, related to the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, representing West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee, expressed apprehension of "mass exclusion" of voters in the SIR of electoral rolls in the state. Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the West Bengal Chief Election Officer (CEO), contended that there is a software, which is being used to identify discrepancies which are irreconcilable.

Divan submitted that 70 lakh people have received notices under the logical discrepancies category, and, referring to the software used by the Election Commission of India (ECI), added that the computer has become a tyrant here, and it is using some software to decide who remains and who has to be purged. "We don't want any mass exclusion," said Divan. The bench was informed that the SIR process will be completed by February 14, 2026 and the final list will be out.

"We would like to be clear, whatever orders, clarification, or interim direction may be required, we will have to issue. But we will not allow creation of any impediment in the completion of SIR, which must be clearly understood by all the states and state authorities", the CJI observed.

Divan also made submissions regarding the apprehensions in connection with the appointment of micro-observers and the mass exclusion of eligible voters in the SIR exercise. The bench was informed that micro-observers were not aware of the ground realities of West Bengal, and it was pointed out that they were being deployed from various central PSUs, and these micro-observers are likely to be a reason for name mismatches and exclusions.