ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Withdraws Order Blacklisting Three Academics In NCERT Textbook Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday withdrew its earlier order blacklisting three academics who had contributed to a controversial NCERT Class 8 chapter on corruption in the judiciary, leaving it to central and state institutions to decide independently whether to engage them in academic projects.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court accepted the academics' contention that they were not "fly-by-night" operators but individuals with established credibility. The bench was hearing applications filed by the academics.

The bench expressed satisfaction with the academics' explanation that the chapter was prepared through a collective decision and without any malice. Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Michel Danino, stressed that the March 11 order was passed without hearing the academics. Divan said the content was not a case of individual authorship but a collective decision of the committee.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Alok Prasanna Kumar, submitted that the Class 8 chapter was a continuation of topics covered in Classes 6 and 7. It was submitted before the bench that students should be given a realistic understanding of institutions, including their shortcomings, instead of a "white-washed" version, and that there is open discussion in the media about issues affecting the judiciary.

The counsel said these issues cannot be suppressed from students. The counsel made it clear before the bench that there was no malicious intent. Senior Advocate J Sai Deepak, appearing for Suparna Diwakar, submitted that his client had only a limited role in the drafting and that the order severely affected their right to livelihood.