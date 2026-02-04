ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Will Give Mamata More Time To Argue The Matter If Required: Kalyan Banerjee

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP and advocate Kalyan Banerjee on Wednesday said the Supreme Court has observed that more time should be given to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to argue the matter over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Banerjee appeared in-person before the apex court and made submissions before the bench.

"Today, the writ petition filed by Mamata Banerjee was taken up for hearing, and she argued her case. The honourable court observed that if required, more time will be given to her to argue the matter. One important observation is that the honourable court has said to Mamata Banerjee that two important points have been taken in the petition itself," he said.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, sought the poll body’s response and posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

"Mamata Banerjee has argued that only the deletion process is going on, while no inclusion process has been taken up. The court has kept the matter on Monday for further hearing, and they have been asked to give their response if they want," he added.

When the court asked Banerjee whether Bengali-speaking officials are available, she replied in the affirmative. Addressing the bench, Mamata spoke with humility and clarity, placing on record the anguish of a state whose repeated appeals have gone unanswered. She conveyed that this was not a political battle, but a constitutional appeal made when all other doors had closed, the MP said.