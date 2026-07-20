ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Warns Patriarchy Still Fuels Sexual Violence, Cuts Life Term In Gang Rape Case To 20 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reduced the sentence of a gang rape convict from imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life to 20 years with remission, but not before delivering a stern reminder that patriarchal attitudes continue to drive sexual crimes against women.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said: "Despite much evolution, sociologically and psychologically, to break away from the chains of patriarchal thought, incidents such as these are only continuing unabashedly."

"Various amendments have been brought in over the years in the law, and while they may have had a positive impact to some extent, the urgency to root out such offences cannot be simmered down even for a bit till these incidents are recorded only in history and are viewed with collective disdain," it added.

The bench partly allowed the appeal of the petitioner, convicted in a 2016 gang rape case, while affirming the gravity of the offence.

"Considering the principles discussed above and applying them to the factors accruing in favour of the appellant-convict noted earlier, we deem it appropriate to modify the sentence to 20 years with benefit of remission, if any. The appeal is partly allowed," it added.

In its ruling, the top court invoked the doctrine of proportionality, noting that punishment must balance deterrence, protection of society, and the possibility of reformation. The bench noted that in the present case, the appellant-convict has no criminal antecedents; was only 25 years old when the offence was committed; given the young age, there is a possibility of reformation.

It said that the state has neither brought on record anything to show that reformation would not be possible, nor has it contravened the statement made on behalf of the appellant that in the nearly ten years (including remission) that he has been convicted, he has maintained good conduct.

The bench said that, be that as it may, it cannot lose sight of the fact that the offence, as already observed, is heinous and is not only against the victim but against society at large.