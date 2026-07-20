SC Warns Patriarchy Still Fuels Sexual Violence, Cuts Life Term In Gang Rape Case To 20 Years
The apex court partly allowed the appeal of the petitioner, convicted in a 2016 gang rape case, while affirming the gravity of the offence.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 20, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday reduced the sentence of a gang rape convict from imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life to 20 years with remission, but not before delivering a stern reminder that patriarchal attitudes continue to drive sexual crimes against women.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said: "Despite much evolution, sociologically and psychologically, to break away from the chains of patriarchal thought, incidents such as these are only continuing unabashedly."
"Various amendments have been brought in over the years in the law, and while they may have had a positive impact to some extent, the urgency to root out such offences cannot be simmered down even for a bit till these incidents are recorded only in history and are viewed with collective disdain," it added.
The bench partly allowed the appeal of the petitioner, convicted in a 2016 gang rape case, while affirming the gravity of the offence.
"Considering the principles discussed above and applying them to the factors accruing in favour of the appellant-convict noted earlier, we deem it appropriate to modify the sentence to 20 years with benefit of remission, if any. The appeal is partly allowed," it added.
In its ruling, the top court invoked the doctrine of proportionality, noting that punishment must balance deterrence, protection of society, and the possibility of reformation. The bench noted that in the present case, the appellant-convict has no criminal antecedents; was only 25 years old when the offence was committed; given the young age, there is a possibility of reformation.
It said that the state has neither brought on record anything to show that reformation would not be possible, nor has it contravened the statement made on behalf of the appellant that in the nearly ten years (including remission) that he has been convicted, he has maintained good conduct.
The bench said that, be that as it may, it cannot lose sight of the fact that the offence, as already observed, is heinous and is not only against the victim but against society at large.
The bench said that it must also be observed that the offence under which the appellant-convict has been sentenced, Section 376D IPC, was substituted by way of the 2013 Criminal Law Amendment being Act 13 of 2013, which was brought in the aftermath of the horrifying Nirbhaya incident that took place on the streets of the capital.
The bench said that it was made clear that for this offence, the minimum sentence is twenty years, and the maximum is what was imposed upon the appellant-convict, i.e., life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.
"It appears quite plainly that considering the nature of the offence, the legislature first made it an independent offence and then also provided for a minimum punishment. The court, therefore, has no other alternative and must, upon convicting, impose at least the minimum sentence,” it said.
The top court reiterated that sentencing must serve punitive, deterrent, and protective purposes, but cannot be swayed by irrelevant considerations such as caste, religion, or social status.
The ruling comes against the backdrop of NCRB data showing that thousands of rape cases continue to be reported annually, despite legislative changes and heightened public awareness since 2012. Between 2021 and 2024, over 1.2 lakh rape cases were registered nationwide, with hundreds involving murder alongside sexual assault.
The trial court had sentenced the man to rigorous imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life and also directed him to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to the victim. The Delhi High Court upheld this decision. In the present case, a call was received at I P Estate police station, New Delhi, alleging that two accused persons had committed rape on the victim.
The victim, at night-time, took a rickshaw from the Delhi railway station on the assurance that the driver would drop her off at her home, but instead of doing so, he took her to a deserted place where another person was already present, and they proceeded to commit the offence of rape. An FIR was registered on September 7, 2016.
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