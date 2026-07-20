ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Don’t Play Any Politics…’, SC Warns Against Politics In Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned against politicising the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, underscoring that it is a matter of crime and must be investigated fairly, impartially, and taken to its logical conclusion.

On July 13, the apex court sought a status report from the UP‑constituted SIT investigating the Ram Temple donation embezzlement, and also sought a response from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that they have filed the status report as per the court’s earlier order, the investigation is ongoing, eight persons are arrested, and the Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the matter. “SIT was constituted to examine the truthfulness. It immediately said that a cognizable offence is made out…," said Mehta.

The CJI asked whether the same SIT is also investigating the matter. Mehta clarified that the SIT is not the investigating agency, and it only determined prima facie whether a cognizable offence was made out, and its report has been submitted. The bench asked who the investigating officers probing the FIR are. Mehta said concerned police officers are investigating under the supervision of the SP. “Is there any SIT constituted for investigation?” asked the CJI. Mehta replied in the negative.

The bench said it will examine the report submitted before it and observed that the SIT comprised senior responsible officers: two IAS officers and a senior IPS officer. “Please have the instructions. Let there be an SIT for investigation and that SIT can be headed by these officers, as they have knowledge (of the case)…," said the CJI. Mehta said he would ensure that an SIT is constituted. The CJI asked Mehta to speak with the Director General of Police, and the SIT should be reconstituted, headed by these officers.

As the counsel, representing various petitioners, attempted to argue their matter, the CJI said, “We are only putting a word of caution. Don’t play any politics. The courts are not meant…don’t politicise the issue. It is a simple case of the commission of an offence under the penal law. Investigated in a fair and impartial manner. Investigation must be taken to a logical conclusion. That is all!”

The bench also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.