‘Don’t Play Any Politics…’, SC Warns Against Politics In Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
The apex court said it will examine the report submitted before it and observed that the SIT comprised senior responsible officers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 20, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned against politicising the Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, underscoring that it is a matter of crime and must be investigated fairly, impartially, and taken to its logical conclusion.
On July 13, the apex court sought a status report from the UP‑constituted SIT investigating the Ram Temple donation embezzlement, and also sought a response from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that they have filed the status report as per the court’s earlier order, the investigation is ongoing, eight persons are arrested, and the Uttar Pradesh police are investigating the matter. “SIT was constituted to examine the truthfulness. It immediately said that a cognizable offence is made out…," said Mehta.
The CJI asked whether the same SIT is also investigating the matter. Mehta clarified that the SIT is not the investigating agency, and it only determined prima facie whether a cognizable offence was made out, and its report has been submitted. The bench asked who the investigating officers probing the FIR are. Mehta said concerned police officers are investigating under the supervision of the SP. “Is there any SIT constituted for investigation?” asked the CJI. Mehta replied in the negative.
The bench said it will examine the report submitted before it and observed that the SIT comprised senior responsible officers: two IAS officers and a senior IPS officer. “Please have the instructions. Let there be an SIT for investigation and that SIT can be headed by these officers, as they have knowledge (of the case)…," said the CJI. Mehta said he would ensure that an SIT is constituted. The CJI asked Mehta to speak with the Director General of Police, and the SIT should be reconstituted, headed by these officers.
As the counsel, representing various petitioners, attempted to argue their matter, the CJI said, “We are only putting a word of caution. Don’t play any politics. The courts are not meant…don’t politicise the issue. It is a simple case of the commission of an offence under the penal law. Investigated in a fair and impartial manner. Investigation must be taken to a logical conclusion. That is all!”
The bench also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it about the possibility of setting up an SIT to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations.
Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing a petitioner, argued that when the temple was being built, the trust sought funds from every devotee from every corner of the country, and receipts were taken. “Ultimately, the money has not reached the temple. So that is one aspect of the matter," he argued.
Kamat contended that one suggestion they made is that all the receipts for money given by people, which the trust claims to possess, should be disclosed on a website. The CJI said there must be a well-maintained account book, and the record should be well-maintained. Mehta said his instructions are not to obstruct any suggestion coming from the court.
“A lot of devotees have given their silver ornaments; gold has been given...The trust and the state should disclose that…somebody has been a gold brick; somebody has given a silver brick. Today, the reports are there that these have completely vanished. Therefore, an inventory…," said Kamat.
The CJI replied that one has to be very practical in certain aspects and “people will start coming that I had donated a diamond…." The bench said that wherever there is a receipt, the record should be well maintained, and ledger books should be there.
Another counsel argued that the state has not uploaded the FIR in the matter on the portal and that a copy of the status report should also be provided to the petitioner. A counsel, emphasising transparency and honesty, argued that evidence must be preserved, especially CCTV cameras, DVR records, etc. Mehta said if evidence were to be preserved, than they are being preserved. “We will see what has to be done. Next Monday, we will pass some directions…," said the CJI.
The apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
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