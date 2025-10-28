ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Waives Rs 2 Lakh Cost On Uttarakhand State Election Commission

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the orderly and dignified functioning of the court is best ensured when the bench and the bar move in symphony with each other.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta modified its September 26 order and deleted the "adverse remarks" relating to the conduct of the arguing counsel for the State Election Commission of Uttarakhand.

The bench also modified its order and deleted the Rs 2 lakh cost imposed on the same day on the commission while dismissing its plea challenging an order of the Uttarakhand High Court. The bench said it must be appreciated that once the court has indicated its mind and requested the counsel to refrain from further submissions, the same is expected to be respected.

"Orders are passed by the court only after due consideration. The court is always mindful of the submissions advanced and does not dismiss the matters without careful examination", said the bench.

The bench said that continued insistence thereafter, especially after the court expressed its inclination, serves no purpose and affects the decorum of proceedings.

"There needs to be a balance in the duty that an advocate has towards his/her client and the court. The orderly and dignified functioning of the court is best ensured when the Bench and the Bar move in symphony with each other", said the bench. The bench said normally, the application would have been rejected, but the counsel himself present in court has expressed remorse and the leaders of the Bar, Vikas Singh, senior advocate, and Vipin Nair, advocate, have assured the court that this would not happen again.