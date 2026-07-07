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SC Refuses To Entertain DMK's Plea On TN Ministers' 'Influencing Witnesses' In Karur Stampede Case

The bench asked the DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, how visiting stampede victims amounts to influencing witnesses.

TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay addresses gathering before stampede during a public event, in Karur.
Vijay addresses gathering before stampede during a public event, in Karur on September 27, 2025 | File photo (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : July 7, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the DMK for questioning Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's scheduled meeting with the families of the Karur stampede victims, and refused to entertain its plea alleging that state ministers were influencing witnesses in the case.

A partial working day bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe asked the DMK as to how the court can regulate the visit of the executive head. The bench asked the DMK, represented by senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, how visiting stampede victims amounts to influencing witnesses.

Vijay is scheduled to meet the families of the stampede victims on July 10. The court told Kumar that the DMK may wish to withdraw its plea and avail any other remedy under law, or else the court will dismiss it. Kumar agreed to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach any other forum.

The top court dismissed the plea as withdrawn. DMK secretary RS Bharati had filed the plea seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu chief minister, state minister Aadhav Arjuna and other accused people from making public statements on the case and to regulate their interaction with victims' families during the pendency of the CBI probe.

The plea referred to reports that the chief minister is scheduled to visit Karur to distribute government orders, compassionate appointments and other benefits to the families of the deceased and injured victims.

Bharathi, who has sought impleadment in a pending case, submitted that several people initially chargesheeted in the case were now ministers in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet following the 2026 assembly elections.

The stampede at the TVK political rally in Karur occurred on September 27, 2025, resulting in 41 deaths. On October 13 last year, the top court ordered a CBI probe into the stampede, saying the incident had shaken the national conscience and deserved a fair and impartial investigation.

Also Read:

  1. SC To Examine On Jul 7 Plea Alleging Active Influencing Of Witnesses In Karur Stampede Case
  2. Karur Stampede Case: CBI Grills TVK Chief Vijay For More Than Seven Hours

TAGGED:

DRAVIDA MUNNETRA KAZHAGAM
SUPREME COURT
KARUR STAMPEDE CASE

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