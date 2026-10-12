SC Urges Citizens To Light Lamps On Diwali To Balance Religious Sentiments With Public Health
The apex court said the sustainable path lies in awakening people’s conscience and persuading them to adopt cleaner, voluntary practices
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday urged citizens to return to the original culture of lighting lamps on Diwali instead of bursting firecrackers, observing that true celebration must balance religious sentiments with public health.
Stressing that restrictive judicial orders are often seen as coercive, the apex court said the sustainable path lies in awakening people’s conscience and persuading them to adopt cleaner, voluntary practices. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The CJI observed, “The best way out is to make people wiser, to bring awakening, tell them which one are harmful, which one very less harmful…promote that kind of culture and persuade people to return to our original culture of lighting lamps…". Justice Bagchi questioned the religious basis for igniting firecrackers and asked, “what is religious about bursting crackers?"
Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as the amicus curiae, referred to health risks associated with air pollution. "Gods would be aghast if they knew that children were suffering and getting sick in their name," Singh said, while responding to arguments linking firecrackers with religious practices.
The bench observed that it was not inclined to hurt religious sentiments but stressed the importance of making citizens aware of the harmful effects of setting off fireworks and encouraging safer practices. "We will not hurt religious sentiments but at the same time, people should themselves come forward and opt for it. The whole exercise should involve a balancing approach," the CJI said.
The CJI told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, “You can start publishing some material. You can make earnest appeal to the people to use it minimum and during particular hours. So that there is no noise and air pollution. And you can also make sure in the market what kind of crackers (should be made available)…those which are very harmful, sales can be restrict. Those which are less harmful…”
Bhati said the regime of green crackers is already mandated by the court’s judgment in the Arjun Gopal matter and added that another matter regarding the entire country is being heard by another bench of the apex court. “For Delhi there was a blanket ban and last year your lordships modified it for two days, three hours each—three days for sale and two days for use of firecrackers, specific times,” said Bhati.
Citing last year’s court order, a counsel argued that sale was permitted only of certain categories of crackers approved by NEERI, and it is a much more rigorous regime than what is applied in Arjun Gopal.
"We have to be extremely careful in passing an order unless we are in a position to make it manageable and enforceable," the CJI said.
“The moment a restrictive order is passed, people take it as a kind of coercive action…human reaction. We should be very practical and pragmatic. I think we have sufficient time to make an earnest appeal to people: go on whatever you want to celebrate but keep these 2-3 things in mind and restrict to particular hours…,” observed the CJI.
The bench said the primary concern is health and pollution. “But we are concerned about what would be the pollution role…if a certain quantity of firecrackers is ignited within a short period…,” observed the bench.
The amicus curiae, in the matter, said she is flagging the health of citizens: geriatrics, children, and the infirm. “It really sounds nice in court that it is only two hours or one hour….it is not implemented and it is impossible for cops to be in every street all the time…so these nice arguments really do not play out on the ground…Send it to CAQM because that is the statutory authority and they have all the material,” said the amicus.
The bench was hearing suo motu proceedings concerning air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR) covering issues such as firecrackers, stubble burning and solid waste management.
The hearing also covered measures to prevent stubble burning ahead of the upcoming pollution season. The bench said that crop residue had acquired commercial value and could provide financial benefits to farmers, emphasising the need to develop a market for it.
Bhati informed the bench that a policy framework was in place for both in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue. She said the Centre would file a detailed affidavit outlining the steps taken to address the problem.
Bhati subsequently said an updated status report would be placed before the court, detailing measures already implemented, preventive steps undertaken and plans to combat air pollution. The matter will be heard next on October 15.
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