ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Urges Citizens To Light Lamps On Diwali To Balance Religious Sentiments With Public Health

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday urged citizens to return to the original culture of lighting lamps on Diwali instead of bursting firecrackers, observing that true celebration must balance religious sentiments with public health.

Stressing that restrictive judicial orders are often seen as coercive, the apex court said the sustainable path lies in awakening people’s conscience and persuading them to adopt cleaner, voluntary practices. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The CJI observed, “The best way out is to make people wiser, to bring awakening, tell them which one are harmful, which one very less harmful…promote that kind of culture and persuade people to return to our original culture of lighting lamps…". Justice Bagchi questioned the religious basis for igniting firecrackers and asked, “what is religious about bursting crackers?"

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, who is assisting the bench as the amicus curiae, referred to health risks associated with air pollution. "Gods would be aghast if they knew that children were suffering and getting sick in their name," Singh said, while responding to arguments linking firecrackers with religious practices.

The bench observed that it was not inclined to hurt religious sentiments but stressed the importance of making citizens aware of the harmful effects of setting off fireworks and encouraging safer practices. "We will not hurt religious sentiments but at the same time, people should themselves come forward and opt for it. The whole exercise should involve a balancing approach," the CJI said.

The CJI told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, “You can start publishing some material. You can make earnest appeal to the people to use it minimum and during particular hours. So that there is no noise and air pollution. And you can also make sure in the market what kind of crackers (should be made available)…those which are very harmful, sales can be restrict. Those which are less harmful…”

Bhati said the regime of green crackers is already mandated by the court’s judgment in the Arjun Gopal matter and added that another matter regarding the entire country is being heard by another bench of the apex court. “For Delhi there was a blanket ban and last year your lordships modified it for two days, three hours each—three days for sale and two days for use of firecrackers, specific times,” said Bhati.

Citing last year’s court order, a counsel argued that sale was permitted only of certain categories of crackers approved by NEERI, and it is a much more rigorous regime than what is applied in Arjun Gopal.

"We have to be extremely careful in passing an order unless we are in a position to make it manageable and enforceable," the CJI said.