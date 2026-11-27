ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Urges Centre To Examine Framing Policy On Maternal Caste Identity For Children

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday urged the Centre to consider a policy framework enabling children to obtain caste certificates on the basis of their mother's caste identity in cases involving divorce, abandonment, adoption and single motherhood. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench observed that the issue is especially relevant where mothers have sole custody of their children. The apex court also explored whether courts could recognise a limited exception to the father's-caste norm without diluting Constitution Bench precedents on caste-based reservations and migration.

The apex court asked the Centre, represented by Attorney General R Venkataramani, to examine the issue. The apex court also asked the country’s top law officer to assist it in addressing the legal and constitutional questions involved.

The apex court declined to entertain a contention regarding the segregation of cases involving parents belonging to the same caste from those arising out of inter-caste marriages. The bench made it clear that these issues would be considered together when it examines the matter.