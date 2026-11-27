SC Urges Centre To Examine Framing Policy On Maternal Caste Identity For Children
The top court observed that the issue is especially relevant where mothers have sole custody of their children.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday urged the Centre to consider a policy framework enabling children to obtain caste certificates on the basis of their mother's caste identity in cases involving divorce, abandonment, adoption and single motherhood. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench observed that the issue is especially relevant where mothers have sole custody of their children. The apex court also explored whether courts could recognise a limited exception to the father's-caste norm without diluting Constitution Bench precedents on caste-based reservations and migration.
The apex court asked the Centre, represented by Attorney General R Venkataramani, to examine the issue. The apex court also asked the country’s top law officer to assist it in addressing the legal and constitutional questions involved.
The apex court declined to entertain a contention regarding the segregation of cases involving parents belonging to the same caste from those arising out of inter-caste marriages. The bench made it clear that these issues would be considered together when it examines the matter.
After hearing the matter, the bench decided to adjourn the pleas for further consideration.
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