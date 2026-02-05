ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Urged To Set Up Bench To Hear Afresh Pleas On Grant Of Retrospective Environment Clearances To Projects

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday was urged to constitute a bench to hear afresh the pleas related to grant of retrospective environment clearances to projects found in violation of environmental norms.

On November 18, 2025, a three-judge bench headed by the then Chief Justice B R Gavai by a majority of 2:1 paved the way for retrospective environmental clearance (ECs) by the Centre and other authorities to projects found violating environmental norms on payment of heavy penalties, observing that otherwise “thousands of crores of rupees would go in waste”.

Prior to this, on May 16, 2025, a bench of Justice A S Oka, since retired, and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan had barred the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the authorities concerned from granting retrospective ECs to projects which are found in violation of environmental norms.

While reversing the decision, Justice Gavai-led bench had ordered fresh hearing on the pleas, including the one filed by NGO ‘Vanshakti’ on the issue. On Thursday, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was told by a lawyer that a three-judge bench be set up to hear the pleas afresh. “We will see,” CJI Kant said.