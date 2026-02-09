‘Very Balanced Order’, SC Upholds HC Order Prohibiting Animal Sacrifice, Limited Rights To Prayers On Madurai Hilltop
The top court stressed the October 2025 order of high court was balanced, and it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a Madras High Court's decision prohibiting animal sacrifice and granting Muslim devotees limited rights to prayers on the Thiruparankundram hills in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale. The bench stressed that the October 2025 order of the high court was balanced, and it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order. During the hearing, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, said there had never been a law-and-order problem in the area.
The bench said that there would not have been a peace committee meeting in the absence of such a problem. "It seems to be a very balanced order. We do not propose to interfere with the order. Without expressing any opinion on the rights of the parties, the impugned order stands upheld," the bench said.
The bench was hearing a plea which challenged the high court’s order, claiming that it violated the fundamental right to freedom of religion. The high court had permitted prayers and gatherings in the Nellithoppu area during Bakrid and Ramzan, subject to the condition that it did not affect the traditional footsteps belonging to the Subramaniya Swamy temple.
It had, however, said that animal sacrifice, cooking, carrying and serving of non-vegetarian food cannot be permitted until a decision is made by the competent civil court.
Read More