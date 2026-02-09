ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Very Balanced Order’, SC Upholds HC Order Prohibiting Animal Sacrifice, Limited Rights To Prayers On Madurai Hilltop

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a Madras High Court's decision prohibiting animal sacrifice and granting Muslim devotees limited rights to prayers on the Thiruparankundram hills in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale. The bench stressed that the October 2025 order of the high court was balanced, and it is not inclined to interfere with the high court order. During the hearing, senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, said there had never been a law-and-order problem in the area.

The bench said that there would not have been a peace committee meeting in the absence of such a problem. "It seems to be a very balanced order. We do not propose to interfere with the order. Without expressing any opinion on the rights of the parties, the impugned order stands upheld," the bench said.