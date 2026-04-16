ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds Detention Order Of Kannada Actress Ranya Rao In Gold Smuggling Case

New Delhi: In a major setback to Kannada film actor Harshavardhini Ranya Rao, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the preventive detention order passed by the Central Economic Intelligence Bureau (CEIB) against her for allegedly smuggling gold into the country.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh.

“We find that substantial compliance has been made on behalf of the respondent - authorities to establish that the Detention Order has not been issued in contravention to the constitutional mandate under Article 22(3)(b) of the Constitution”, said the bench.

“On the contentions made by the petitioners with respect to the non-supply of the pen drive, we find that substantial compliance has been made by the officials of the respondents. Not only were the contents of the pen drive displayed to the detenus on a laptop in the prison, but endeavours were also made to supply the pen drive to the concerned representatives of the detenus”, said the bench.

The bench said when prison rules, as such, do not facilitate a detenu/prisoner to have access to electronic gadgets, it cannot be said that the same should be made available to the detenus, especially when no such requests were renewed by the detenus. “Thus, we hold that the contention of non-supply of the pen-drive would amount to non-furnishing of the relied upon documents is nothing but an afterthought”, it said.

The bench made these observations while dismissing the appeals filed by Rao's mother and another accused Sahil Sarkariya Jain's cousin against the December 19, 2025 order of the Karnataka High Court which upheld the detention orders of both detenus.